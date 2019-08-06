Once again this week, I see nothing to change the overall weather pattern for Tennessee.
That means more of the same for the next two weeks or until we get a strong front showing up in Canada or a tropical system in the Gulf. Afternoon highs will continue to be in the mid-80s, while the nights will be in the mid-60s. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be a threat most days.
For us, the bottom line is temperatures will be average for August, and there are no signs of a prolonged dry period.
August thunderstorms are mostly known for lightning strikes and heavy downpours. But remember: Aug. 29, 1990, the worst hail storm on record in Cumberland County occurred as a strong cold front dropped down from the north colliding with 90-degree weather.
July finished out average on temperatures and precipitation in Cumberland County. We finished with 5.29 inches of rain in Crossville. Vandever, Lake Tansi and Fairfield Glade had totals of 6 1/2-7 inches.
Average rainfall in August is 4 inches. We are likely to beat that this month, considering the weather pattern we are in.
The tropics are likely to get active now, and that can really change our weather down the road.
Football season is less than three weeks away, and I'll be giving you a football forecast each week, Jets and Panthers, as well as the Vols and Titans.
Sunrise is now 5:51 a.m., and sunset 7:40 p.m. Jupiter shines brightly in the southern sky after sunset, and a crescent moon will be to the right of Jupiter. Our next full moon is Aug. 15.
Have a question or need weather data? My email is weather1@charter.net, and my office is at the corner of Second and Main streets in downtown Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.