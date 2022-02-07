The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has said it will not move forward with a plan to cut hardwood trees from about 800 acres in the Bridgestone-Firestone Wildlife Management Area in White County at this time.
In a letter to state Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, TWRA Deputy Director Chris Richardson wrote, “The community feels we have not communicated sufficiently about our plans and have not been transparent. We hear their concern, and therefore TWRA will not be moving forward with the proposed cut in the Farm Unit on BSFS at this time.”
State Sen. Paul Bailey, who represents Cumberland and White counties, said while the project may be halted at this time, “that doesn’t mean it’s fully stopped.”
“We need to continue to have a conversation relative to Bridgestone-Firestone,” Bailey said, adding the project has been a significant concern for many of his constituents who live near the WMA as well as the hunters and hikers who enjoy visiting the area.
TWRA had planned to begin the timber harvest in March, starting with 230 acres at the “farm unit” of the WMA off Eastland Rd. The agency’s three-phase plan, however, called for removing trees from about 800 acres in that area and another 1,200 acres in the lower portion of the WMA, called the Big Bottom Unit.
The agency said it intends to move forward with the harvest in the Big Bottom area, which includes loblolly and mixed pines.
However, the letter says the decision is based solely on community opposition and not “the best science or what’s best for wildlife.”
Richards continued, “In future management decisions, we will continue to engage with the public, and we will continue to be mission-driven, science-driven, and data-driven in our decision making.”
Richards said plans to convert “closed-canopy forest into other critical and diverse habitats are going to continue in Tennessee.” He added that converting thick forest stands into more open savanna or grassland habitats is critical for several species in need of conservation and game species, like the bobwhite quail.
Campbell said one of the key concerns in the Bridgestone-Firestone WMA plan was the lack of transparency and communication from the agency to the public. At a community meeting in October, TWRA addressed a plan to convert 230 acres to grassland savanna in the farm unit. They did not discuss further plans for the area.
Campbell told the Chronicle Thursday, “I’m glad by putting a lot of pressure on them in a bipartisan manner, we were able to get them to delay the cut. But, the leadership at TWRA has failed to effectively communicate their plans to clearcut those 2,000 acres in the Bridgestone-Firestone Wildlife Management Area that they own.”
Campbell said the agency has faced threats of litigation, including a notice from a White County citizen of intent to sue under the federal Endangered Species Act and a vote by the White County Commission authorizing legal action against TWRA.
Three-phase plan
During a December meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, TWRA’s governing body, Brandon Wear, Region III wildlife program manager for TWRA outlined a three-phase plan for converting existing forested areas to savanna or old field habitats at the Farm and Big Bottom areas of the WMA.
The first phase was set to begin in March to include the 230 acres of hardwood forest on the Farm area discussed in October and another 805 acres in Big Bottom. The agency proposed a 30-day bid period.
Before that, TWRA said it would get a new survey of the Farm to ensure there are no timber operations within 1,000 feet of the ridgeline of the Caney River Gorge. That limit is set by the conservation easement on the property.
In addition to the 20,000 acres within the WMA, the land is surrounded by about 55,000 acres of state-owned land. It extends from White County into neighboring Van Buren County.
The second phase would begin in 2023, with 319 acres in the Farm area and 106 acres in Big Bottom.
The final phase, set for 2024, would include 276 acres in the Farm area and 310 acres in Big Bottom.
“These numbers represent the approximate maximum acres,” Wear said. “Once we get in there … those will likely decrease.”
The timber removal would not include stream crossing, rock outcrops, caves or karst areas, Wear said.
Purpose of the Timber Cutting
Wear said the plan was directed by the TWRA strategic plan for habitat management and species management, specifically the northern bobwhite quail.
“We’ve seen through studies that you have to provide this in close proximity to where it’s already occupied and where you already have quail habitat, because they’re not going to disperse and go find these areas,” Wear told the commission.
Several areas of the WMA have already had some habitat conversions completed. In 2010, 226 acres at the Farm area were converted to savanna habitat, with another 378 acres in 2016 and 2019.
“We are the agency responsible for managing the wildlife species, wildlife populations across the state, and that includes their habitats. We don’t just manage them through hunting regulations and season settings. We manage the habitat to meet the requirements they need,” Wear said.
The rugged terrain and the river running through the property create obstacles for wildlife, he explained. That’s why the plan has habitat conversion slated for both sections of the WMA.
“We really need to be working separately on both areas, especially when talking about small species that don’t disperse to begin with,” Wear said.
The habitat conversion would reduce the number of trees per acre, though he could not provide an exact number of trees per acre to remain. That depends on the cover canopy those trees provide. The goal of the habitat conversion is to allow more light to hit the ground, where seeds of native plants and grasses lie dormant. The sunlight encourages new growth of these species.
“That’s not just going to improve habitat conditions for quail or songbirds … but also popular game species like deer, turkey, rabbits and others that we’re all interested in,” Wear said.
Endangered
Species &
Recreation
Opponents have pointed to several species of concern living in the WMA area.
Marvin Bullock, president of the Sparta/White County Chamber of Commerce, has notified state and federal agencies of his intent to sue under the federal Endangered Species Act.
He is acting as a private citizen in the legal action, not in his capacity as Chamber president.
More than 30 plant and animal species of state and federal concern live on the land. At least six of those species are listed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife under the Endangered Species Act, including at-risk fish and mussels.
Wear said there are 74 plant and animal species in need of conservation that need a grassland habitat to survive. Grasslands have also been in decline across the Southeast for decades, and Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau have lost about 99% of their grasslands.
“Along with those habitat declines, we’re also seeing drastic declines in those species and populations of wildlife that are directly linked to these habitat types,” Wear said.
The area is popular with outdoorsmen and hikers, and concerns have been raised about removing the hardwood forests near the Virgin Falls State Natural Area.
Bill Cox, wildlife commissioner, asked about the impact of the plan on hikers.
“If I’m a hiker and I’m walking the rim lime, can I … see where it’s cleared? Or is it thick enough where I can’t see?” he asked.
Wear said that would depend on the time of year.
“You could probably see there was a clearing out there, but you would have to walk to the forest edge where we start to see that transition to be looking at those savanna conditions,” he said.
Wear added the habitat conversion would offer hikers a view of a different ecosystem.
Other Habitat Conversions
The Farm habitat conversion would not be the first habitat conversion project for TWRA. They’ve already worked on a similar project in the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area in Cumberland and Morgan counties.
According to the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative, thousands of acres in Catoosa have had timber cut to thin formerly closed-canopied forests to form oak savannas. In recent years, that project has seen shortleaf pine regenerating, and numerous rare plant and animal species have been documented in the area.
Those conversion efforts began in 2002, following the southern pine beetle infestation that killed approximately 350,000 acres of pine timber in the state.
The organization also pointed to a former loblolly pine plantation in the Big Bottom area of Bridgestone-Firestone that was converted to a shortleaf pine-post oak savanna a few years before. Prescribed burning every couple of years following the pint harvest has resulted in a grassland savanna ecosystem.
In a press release announcing the change in plans for Bridgestone Firestone WMA, TWRA Executive Director Bobby Wilson said such habitat conversions from closed-canopy forest into savanna, grassland or shrubland ecosystems would continue in the state.
“The converting of closed-canopy forests back into savanna/grassland/shrubland is one of the most critical needs for species of greatest conservation concern and game species. The best science available confirms this and TWRA will continue to fulfill our mission through active management on state-owned WMAs. The diversity of habitat maintained for wildlife is vital,” the TWRA press release said.
Bailey said he was aware other such projects by TWRA have been successful.
“But there are a lot of constituents living near Bridgestone-Firestone and others who enjoy that area who are truly concerned about whether that is the right process they need to have in White County,” he said.
Legislative
Challenge
TWRA is unique as a state agency in that it keeps its revenue instead of turning those funds over to the state’s general fund. It’s primarily funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and the sale of timber and other resources.
Several bills introduced in the General Assembly would change that.
TWRA previously estimated the revenue on the harvest between $80,000 and $120,000, though they noted they spend about $200,000 at the property each year for wildlife conservation.
That estimate concerned the 230 acres initially discussed for the Farm area.
In January, 34 legislators also signed a letter from state Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, that criticized the plan and what the lawmakers called a “shameful lack of communication and transparency” with TWRA offering “little to no assistance to the taxpayers.”
Sherrell said the plan would damage the environment and harm the county’s tourism industry.
“Government officials and government agencies are the servants of the people,” Sherrell wrote. “We as legislators have met with you and conveyed our concerns on behalf of our constituents. Those concerns were met with deaf ears by TWRA. We are now making it public to our constituents our exact intent and view on this deforestation plan which will negatively affect the community. We wholeheartedly disagree with this plan, support preventive legal action, and urge you to stop all action on the plan immediately.”
Bailey and Campbell signed the letter.
“We just want to make sure that what TWRA is doing is in the best interest of the WMA,” Bailey said.
He said several bills have been filed that would require TWRA to follow policies and procedures other state agencies must follow. Other departments currently must provide 90 days notice of sales or environmental work, but those rules don’t apply to TWRA. He’s filed a bill that, if passed, would change that.
“We’re going to be looking at making sure they give plenty of public notice so constituents can voice their concerns and share their thoughts, whether it’s clear-cutting or some other form of natural resource removal,” Bailey said.
Campbell has also filed a bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would require the state agency to turn over profits from the sale of timber or other resources to the state’s general fund. That companion bill in the House of Representatives is sponsored by state Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge.
She credited that pressure with the change in plans.
“TWRA once again changed their plans without any input from the public or experts who can ensure their deforestation plans are not going to impact federally endangered species,” she said. “I just believe TWRA should be held accountable.”
Campbell said she has a lot of bipartisan support for the bill.
“There’s a general feeling in this legislature that TWRA has gotten out of control in terms of how they are operating without really any oversight,” she said.
Commented
