Catoosa Wildlife Management Area covers more than 82,000 acres in Cumberland, Morgan and Fentress counties.
It’s a top destination for hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts and home to a variety of flora and fauna, with more than 200,000 visitors each year.
But it’s the trees that brought about 150 people together Tuesday night at the Cumberland County Community Complex as representatives of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency fielded questions about timber operations, forest management and habitat projects.
Mark Baldwin, 7th District Cumberland County Commissioner, organized the meeting after hearing concerns from constituents about timber operations at the area.
“One thing I think we all can agree on is that communication between the TWRA and the public is something that needs work,” Baldwin said. “This is a great step in a great direction. Let’s listen with an open mind.”
Baldwin has been collecting signatures on a petition that states people are “opposed to clear cutting at Catoosa.” He received 129 signatures of area residents opposed to what they feel is clear cutting at the WMA. In comments on the petition, individuals raised concerns about wildlife being pushed from wooded areas to residential areas, lack of oversight of the state agency and the aesthetics of the area following a cut.
Trista Moseley said she lives near Catoosa. On the petition, she wrote, “It looks like a war zone. The vegetation has been removed for the animals. The inhalation of alll the smoke during their ‘controlled burning’ is not acceptable for people or animals.”
Erika Leffew questioned if native trees and shrubs are replaced after a stand is cut and improvements to the way the land is left following timber operations. Jeffery Lynn Brewer suggested select harvesting, where only a few trees are removed.
Brandon Wear, TWRA Region III wildlife program manager, said the trees cut at Catoosa are part of a 100-year forestry management plan to provide suitable habitat for a variety of wildlife species, including food and cover, with less than 0.5% of the land cut each year. While the WMA encompasses 82,000 acres, TWRA only actively manages
“None of these are natural systems without the interference of man since European settling,” Wear said. “We’ve messed that system up as humans a long time ago.”
Natural disasters, storms and uncontrolled fires provided for forest regeneration in the past. As the area was settled and fire-fighting technology improved, those natural events had limited impact on the forest.
“We’re trying to hit the reset button,” Wear said. “We have to manage the forest to manage the wildlife at Catoosa.”
Catoosa has been owned by the state since 1947. Before that, it was mined and logged heavily. Those earlier owners and users cut the biggest and best trees, leaving behind trees that were past their prime. Many trees are most productive between 50 and 80 years.
From 1951 to 1981, about 14,000 acres of trees were cut. Since then, a new plan has been in place with a 100-year tree-cutting cycle. Between 300-400 acres are cut each year, according to a pre-determined plan. The purpose is to provide varying ages of forest to provide a healthy forest for wildlife. Stands averaging about 25 acres are cut and then left to grow.
“We’re getting rid of the scrap trees that were left from the early logging days,” Wear said. “It is a clear cut. It is taking it back to the beginning stage in that stand. But that’s required to help us have a healthy forest.”
It helps species like oak and hickory return to the forest. And that doesn’t impact game like turkey or deer, he said. In fact, cutting can help improve food available for game species and other wildlife.
Wear said a 2010 study found ground-level food increased elevenfold after four years.
The agency avoids cutting in wetlands, near caves and streams or areas containing threatened species. It also conducts surveys to identify threatened or endangered species. Buffers are established around the Obed Wild and Scenic River and portions of the Cumberland Trail that cross the actively managed sections of the property.
They are also inspected by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and meet or exceed best-management practices established by the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Wear said.
“If we leave it as is, the natural aging of the forest is going to favor the shade-tolerant trees, and you’re going to lose those oaks and hickories that require that full sunlight,” Wear said. Often those shade-tolerant trees do not produce fruit or mast that wildlife need, he said.
Of the 82,000-acre area, TWRA actively manages about 29,000 acres, most of it in forests. There are two savanna habitat projects at Catoosa: 3,500 acres off Peavine Rd. developed after pine trees were cut in the late 1990s and early 2000s due to pine beetle infestation and about 2,000 acres off Myatt’s Creek Rd. where many trees were damaged by a tornado in 2014.
Prescribed fire helps maintain the savanna conditions.
Dwayne Estes, a professor of biology at Austin Peay State University, said he has observed numerous endangered species of plants growing in the savanna areas.
“There are hundreds of species that don’t occur anywhere else on the Cumberland Plateau except on the top where they have plenty of sunlight,” Estes said.
He’s seen dwarf sundew — a state-threatened species. He’s found fruiting shrubs like chinkapin with fruit.
They’ve found dwarf serviceberry, bigtooth aspen, herbs, wildflowers and the federally threatened white fringeless orchid found in wetlands.
“These are species that are disappearing like a rock across most areas of the Eastern United States,” Estes said.
He also pointed to historical evidence that the open grassland was common on the Plateau before the Civil War, including large herds of cattle that grazed the area and descriptions of the area, such as Crab Orchard.
Less than 1,000 acres are in fields that are planted on a rotational basis.
Baldwin said he had received questions about fields not being sown with food plots in recent years. Don Chance, Catoosa manager, said about 75 fields were planted last year, about 140 acres, but the fields aren’t just for food. When allowed to go fallow and native plants grow, the fields provide cover for brooding and fawning, which can help young wildlife survive.
In the past, Catoosa offered a cropshare program with local farmers, and Chance said he is interested in starting that program back. He encouraged anyone interested to contact him through the TWRA Region 3 office at 931-484-9571.
Baldwin asked representatives about photos of piled-up trees in an area that had been cut in recent years. There were also old tires in the pile of downed trees.
“How long are we supposed to wait on this to recover?” he asked.
Luke Hadden, TWRA forester, said the photo was of a “logging deck,” where cut logs are sorted and loaded. This process often leaves debris that is allowed to decompose over time.
“Could we do a better job of dispersing these piles? Yes,” Hadden said. “The rebirth of forest is ugly. It’s just part of nature whether it’s a tornado or us harvesting.”
But while the trees are decomposing, they’re also providing another type of habitat for other species and providing food, with blackberry bushes and other plants.
The tire in the photo looked like it came from a passenger vehicle. Hadden inspects areas following timber operations and contractors are required to clean up the area when they finish their work, enforced by a performance bond that is not released until the area is inspected. But TWRA employees spend a lot of time year-round cleaning up trash and discarded items, like old tires.
The concerns over cutting trees in Catoosa came on the heels of a controversial project in neighboring White County. TWRA had planned to convert about 800 acres of an area of forested land to a savanna or grassland habitat at Bridgestone-Firestone Wildlife Management Area, near Virgin Falls. The project was part of an effort to support the quail population at the site and also to increase biodiversity, TWRA said.
A similar project will continue on another portion of the Bridgestone-Firestone WMA called Big Bottom.
Residents of the community, outdoor enthusiasts and state lawmakers fought the plan. At a meeting in October, TWRA told about 200 people present that the project would impact about 230 acres — however, in December, TWRA told its governing body, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, it was set to proceed on a three-phase plan for the area that would take the estimated 800 acres over a three-year period from forest to grassland.
In February, TWRA announced it was not proceeding with the project at this time.
Marvin Bullock, a White County resident and president of the White County Chamber of Commerce, was among those leading the effort to stop the Bridgestone-Firestone project.
He cited concerns about the impact on tourism and a belief the project went against the intent of the company that gifted the land to the state in the late 1990s.
“It’s important to preserve these lands or at least appease the people who are utilizing the land,” Bullock said of state-owned land across the state. “That’s how the county gets some of its money back is by the people utilizing the property. If the local hunters seem overwhelmingly vehemently against it, that needs to be a consideration.”
Bullock said he became aware of the Bridgestone-Firestone WMA project when he received a map that was “leaked” by someone in the agency. He was told the project had been advertised online and at Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meetings.
Bullock had been pursuing a lawsuit against the agency under the federal Endangered Species Act. The White County Commission also voted to join litigation or file its own suit if the plan continued.
Bullock also said the state could transfer TWRA property to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which manages state parks and natural areas.
There is also a question of how proceeds of timber operations are used. Under current laws, TWRA retains the proceeds of the sale while other agencies must remit funds to the state’s general fund. Legislation has been filed that would change that.
But TWRA says timber operations aren’t providing a profit.
“We spend $4 to make $1,” said Brian Chandler, TWRA habitat program manager.
Bill Calfee said he’s hunted at Catoosa for 47 consecutive years. He killed his first deer there in 1980.
“That deer checked out at 2 1/2 years old and weighed 72 pounds,” he said. “You guys have done significantly better since then.”
He shared photos from more recent hunts, including a buck with its velvet on during the November season.
“In the recent years, I have seen nothing but wildlife habitat improvement, and I want to thank you,” Calfee said.
Cumberland County resident Steve Stone, who lives near Catoosa and visits it often, thanked TWRA for the presentation.
Stone said it had been “shocking” to see the areas cut in Catoosa in recent years.
“I understand so much more than before I came into the room,” Stone said. “I think more than anything there’s a communication issue here that could be cleared up by more meetings and discussions like this.”
Chance said he would like to host field days at Catoosa, with one tentatively planned following the close of turkey season in mid-May.
“We want to invite the users to come out and show you what we are doing and why,” Chance said. “We could do that multiple times a year.”
Stone did ask about plans for a new bridge over Daddy’s Creek at Devil’s Breakfast Table. Chance said TWRA is working with federal and state partners to rebuild the bridge that was damaged by flooding in 2020. TWRA has approved their portion of funding, and federal and state agencies will consider the project again in 2024.
