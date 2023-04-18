A Cumberland County man facing multiple charges in connection with burglary, theft, forgery and other charges pleaded guilty in Criminal Court and received a two-year sentence.
Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to forgery and attempted aggravated burglary and received two, two-year sentences to be served concurrently, or at the same time.
He is being given credit for 41 days already served in jail.
The forgery case stems from the forging and passing of a $75 check on Aug. 12, 2021.
In that plea, he is banned from contact with the victim and court costs were waived.
In the attempted aggravated burglary case occurring on Nov. 13, 2021, Phillips is to pay $25.62 restitution for damages and is banned from contact with the victims.
Charges of forgery by uttering, theft of up to $1,000, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card were dropped.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• Kevin Wayne Flynn, 52, charged with driving under the influence, failure to render aid at a crash and no proof of insurance, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated reckless driving and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence with 48 hours to serve in jail.
Flynn was fined $350, pay court costs, obtain alcohol and drug assessment and do followup and recommended treatment, participate in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving panel and was placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days. Flynn is being given credited for seven days already served in jail.
The charge stems from a Jan. 17, 2023, crash investigated by CCSO Cpl. Mitchell Ward.
• Patricia Anne Haynie, 61, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and falsifying a drug test, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to time served with fine and court costs dismissed. The falsifying charge was dropped.
The charge stems from a June 6, 2022, investigation and search by CCSO Investigator Jon Wirey and TDOC Probation Officer Kyla Cook.
• Courtney Rae Maynor, 38, charged with burglary, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal trespassing and received a six-month suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. She is being given credit for 44 days already served in jail.
The charge stems from a June 27, 2022, break-in of a storage building investigated bo CCSO deputies.
• Willis Lee Melton, 57, charged with evading arrest, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a one-year prison sentence to be served. Court costs were waived.
The charge stems from a flight from a CCSO sheriff’s deputy during an attempted traffic stop on Feb. 24, 2020.
• Pamela Gresham Verona, 53, charged with driving under the influence, per se (blood/alcohol content .08 or higher, pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $350 and it to pay court costs. Verona is to serve 48 hours in jail, loses driving privileges for one year, obtain alcohol and drug assessment and follow any recommendations and was placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days.
This was a plea by information and nothing else is known about the charge.
