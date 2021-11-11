Two Crossville steakhouses learned a costly lesson in the importance of closely checking IDs and correctly calculating a person’s age Tuesday evening at a Crossville Beer Board hearing.
In one case, some incorrect math was the culprit. In the other instance, poor lighting was cited as a contributing factor. What it added up to was both restaurants being assessed a $500 fine.
Vegas Steakhouse and Tokyo Steakhouse were both cited for serving beer to a minor. The “minor” was a female informant, “Lady A,” 19, working with the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) during a compliance check Sept. 23. The two businesses were among 35 restaurants, convenience stores and other businesses receiving compliance checks by the state.
At Vegas Steakhouse, Lady A ordered a beer and presented an ID showing her age as 19, two years under the legal limit for being served alcohol. Restaurant owner Nick Canelles, who spoke at the beer board hearing, said the server, Nina L. Bonifacio, 38, checked the ID twice but still brought Lady A a beer.
At Tokyo Steakhouse, the informant ordered a beer and showed her ID. Xin Feng Chen told the beer board the restaurant was about to close and, with the servers busy putting things up, she left the cash register to take the drink order and asked for ID. Chen noted the woman was sitting in an especially dark corner, due to a light not working, and it was difficult to read her birthdate on the card.
The Vegas server was cited by Crossville police, who entered the restaurant after the informant left, with a misdemeanor for serving beer to a minor. City Attorney Will Ridley said she will appear in General Sessions Court and faces punishment and a fine.
Ridley said the maximum punishment for the businesses is $2,500 or revocation of the beer license. He recommended a fine of $500, noting the atmosphere with COVID-19 and that the state had assessed a fine.
Councilman Rob Harrison asked if they could waive the fine and issue a warning. Ridley said they had that option but recommended against it.
“They’re getting a substantial break with the fine amount,” Ridley said. “It sends a message they shouldn’t let this happen, even if it’s accidental.”
Councilman Art Gent said he knows Canelles and described Vegas Steakhouse as a fine business. He noted, however, it’s important to impose some sort of fine to remind other businesses to remain vigilant and made a motion to assess the $500 fine and not revoke or suspend Vegas’s beer license. The motion was approved 4-0. Council Scot Shanks abstained, saying he was late for the hearing and didn’t have all the information to cast a vote.
The beer board also unanimously approved a motion to levy a $500 fine against Tokyo Steakhouse and leave its beer license intact.
Canelles told the board that with the pandemic, you “get what you can get” with employees and there was even more demand on him to do “babysitting.” Noting that Bonifacio had only worked at his restaurant for three weeks when cited, he said she had been let go as part of his zero tolerance policy. Canelles added he paid the state fine long before the due date and that he had received a number of commendations from ABC in the past for inspections and similar “sting” operations.
Chen said the restaurant has operated for 10 years and never been cited for serving beer to a minor. “It was my fault,” she said. “I counted wrong. I feel bad. In the future, I won’t do that again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.