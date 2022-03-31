Two people have expressed interest in serving as an interim Cumberland County General Sessions Judge.
Local attorneys Steven C. Douglas and William T. Ridley each submitted their names to Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s office by the Wednesday noon deadline. Their names will go before the Cumberland County Commission at a special-called meeting Friday at 3 p.m.
Douglas served as General Sessions Judge prior to the late Judge Larry Warner being elected to the post in 2006. He has continued to work in the legal profession as an attorney for Plateau Insurance Group.
Ridley operates a law practice in Crossville and serves as the attorney to the city of Crossville. He is currently seeking election as Circuit Court Part 1 judge for the 13th Judicial District. Though unopposed in the May 3 primary election, he will face the incumbent, Judge Amy Hollars, in the August general election.
Additional candidates could also come forward during that meeting provided they are licensed to practice law by the state of Tennessee and are a resident of Cumberland County.
Potential candidates will be given time to speak to the commissioners prior to a vote. Commissioners can also nominate individuals who are not present so long as the person has provided written proof they are willing to serve in the position.
The commission will appoint someone from the names submitted. The individual will serve until the next general sessions judge is sworn in following the Aug. 4 election.
