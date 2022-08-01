Two consecutive nights Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies, THP troopers and city police were alerted to reports of road rage incidents on Interstate 40. One person was arrested in one of the incidents.
The first incident was reported July 24 and involved motorist from Clarksville and Beckley, WV, according to Deputy Kobe Cox’s report.
Deputies were alerted to a Nissan Pathfinder displaying Texas license plates traveling east had displayed a handgun when passing another motorist around the 300 mile marker. This is near the Monterey exits.
Cox wrote me made contact with the driver and stopped the motorist at the Genesis Rd. exit ramp. The driver told the deputy her vehicle had been cut-off by a second motorist and she was being tail-gated.
She took out her weapon for safety but said she did not point the gun at the other motorist.
After deputies and a trooper spoke to both drivers, they were allowed to leave.
In the incident occurring July 25, Aleandro Nieto Martinez, 30, Madison, TN., was charged with one count of reckless endangerment and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Deputies were dispatched to I-40 around 9 p.m. on a report of a Ford F150 pickup being shot at by another motorist. Deputy Josh Alderman found the pickup traveling at a high rate of speed entering a construction zone at the 313 mile marker.
The driver sped through the construction zone where multiple workers were present and escaped from Alderman’s view. Sgt. Dustin Hensley then found the vehicle and stopped it at the 317 exit ramp.
Trooper Don Seiber charged Martinez with driving under the influence and Alderman with reckless endangerment for traveling through the construction zone at a high rate of speed, the report states.
