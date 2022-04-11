The Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Board closed the books on two complaints last month — one because the property had been cleaned up and the other because the property had been sold.
“The trash is gone,” Nancy Hyder said of a property on Oakley Dr. “It looks a lot better.”
There are still multiple cars at the property, but those all run, Hyder said, though they do need some repairs. The cars also have sentimental value to the owners.
The panel agreed with Hyder and voted to close the complaint, though they cautioned the owners that if they failed to keep the property up, they could face future complaints from the neighbors.
The owner of a Dublin Dr. property has sold the land to the occupants. The county had won a judgment against the property owner last fall, but there had been concerns in recent months of tires piled up on the property and debris.
County Attorney Philip Burnett told the committee the judgment ended with the property sale. With new owners, continued enforcement of the county’s property standards would require a new complaint signed by three residents or property owners from within 150 yards of the property line.
The board fielded a new complaint against a property on Hwy. 68. Hyder said the property is grown up with vegetation.
“I went by it twice before I realized what I was looking for because you couldn’t see the house,” she said.
Neighbors have reported seeing rats, raccoons and possums.
The structure has been empty for some time, but ownership of the property is in question. The listed property owners have both died and property has not been transferred to a new owner.
Taxes have not been paid on the property in four years or more, Burnett said.
“It definitely meets your definition of dilapidated and abandoned,” he said.
The owner does have heirs, and Burnett said a letter notifying the owner of the complaint could go to them.
A new complaint was also filed against a Lantana Rd. property after the Cumberland County Board of Education agreed to join the complaint.
The property across from South Cumberland Elementary has debris in the yard, including inoperable appliances and trash.
However, one of the people who signed the complaint has since sold their property. That reduced the number of valid signatures from three to two, below the threshold required for the panel to take action. The panel voted to send a letter notifying the property owner of the complaint pending receipt of a third signature.
Contacting the owner of a property on Sligo St. has proved challenging. A certified letter notifying the owner of the complaint of debris was returned as undeliverable. Attempts to have the letter served by a deputy were also unsuccessful.
The panel had spent about $2,000 last year to have property on Bent Tree Dr. cleaned up. A lien has been filed to collect the county’s costs when the property is sold. In the meantime, the committee wanted to keep the property from growing up again. They agreed to pay $175 to have the property bush-hogged three times this year. Any funds spent would be added to the lien.
The board also discussed how to better work with property owners associations on property complaints, particularly when those organizations have stronger restrictions than the county can enforce.
“I think we’re being taken advantage of by these homeowners associations,” Hyder said.
She said she wants to see the organizations attempt to correct issues before the matters come before the panel.
Last year, the board voted to inform property owners associations when there is a complaint filed against property in their communities.
Joe Koester, board member, said the board still needed to respond to the citizens, but he said the POA for each impacted property should be invited next month.
Burnett said while property owners associations can file lawsuits for violating property standards, the cases can be time-consuming, especially if there are various covenants and restrictions in force.
Some smaller organizations do not have the funds available to pay a lawyer for enforcement.
Craig Clark, board member, said the board answered to the county’s property owners, but that property owners associations should also be responsive to their members.
“If nothing else, we drag them kicking and screaming through the whole process,” he said.
Koester said, “Tell them they need to be at meetings when a property is in their area.”
He volunteered to write a letter to organizations explaining the purpose of the committee and explaining POA representatives needed to be present.
“That would foster the working relationship. Or, is that just opening a can of worms?” Koester asked.
Isham said the people complaining were also tax payers.
Burnett said what the panel does impacts the organizations.
“They should be here. They’re the ones enforcing the restrictions that apply to what the property looks like,” he said.
