Two defendants in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week pleaded guilty to informations charging they fled from police with one receiving a 12-year prison sentence and the other a one-year sentence. The incidents were not related.
William Lee Kirby, 32, Chattanooga, pleaded guilty to a single count of evading arrest with risk of loss of life, a Class D felony, and received a 12-year prison sentence to be served at 35 percent as a Class II offender.
The plea is to be served consecutive, or after, a parole violation sentence is served.
Kirby is accused of leading state troopers and sheriff’s deputies on a lengthy pursuit on I-40 in November during which he was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.
Those charges were pending in General Sessions Court and all were dismissed on the plea to the information last week.
On Nov. 18, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Prius traveling west near the 338 mile marker. The driver refused to stop and sped away, exiting I-40 at the Crab Orchard exit and turning onto Hwy. 70 E.
The driver then circled the parking lot of the Shell station before returning to I-40 and traveling west. The pursuit continued in and out of a rest area and traveling west in the wrong lane on I-40. The pursuit finally ended when Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies placed equipment across the road that disabled the tires on the fleeing vehicle.
Deputies recovered in the rest area a plastic bag containing what they said was 15 grams of a controlled substance.
In the second, unrelated case, Lonnie Paul Davis, 20, pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment occurring on Sept. 25 and received a one-year sentence to be served at 30 percent. Davis was given credit for 70 days already served in jail.
Davis was accused of fleeing from Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Dustin Hensley when the officer attempted to stop him for driving without headlights on at night. The evading was short lived and Davis was taken into custody without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.