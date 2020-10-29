Two Cumberland County men are charged with the burglary of the old TVA building on Hwy. 68 that occurred Wednesday night, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Brandon Chance Jones, 22, 5711 Hwy. 70 N., and Joshua Lee Moore, 28, 332 Claysville Rd., are each charged with burglary, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing, according to Deputy Perrianna Evans’ report.
The arrest took place shortly before midnight Wednesday when deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 423 Hwy. 68, known as the former TVA building.
The unidentified property owner reported to E-911 he was observing two men inside the abandoned building on a remote surveillance system.
Evans and Deputy Jake Moore arrived on the scene and reported several points of entry. The property owner told dispatchers that he last saw the two entering a basement to the building and deputies went to the door and announced their presence.
When officers attempted to enter the door, they felt the pressure of someone on the other side holding the door closed. The door was finally forced open and the two suspects were found inside, trying to hide from officers. One of the suspects reportedly was holding a tool that belonged to the property owner.
The two were taken to the Justice Center where they were booked and bond set by a judicial commissioner in the amount of $8,000 for each suspect.
The pair will make appearances in General Sessions Court at a later date.
