Two men have been picked up on sealed indictments, charged with the robbery of a Crossville Dollar General Store early this summer, bringing the number of defendants to three.
Justin Allen Roberts and Randall Tyler Roberts were arrested over the weekend and will make first appearances in Criminal Court on Nov. 5. James Nelson Coulter III, 27, 2016 Alapattah Circle, was served his indictment while incarcerated on unrelated charges.
Crossville Police responding to a report of an unwanted man at a residence arrested Randall Roberts, 21, 4013 Springwater Circle, on Sunday.
Justin Roberts was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Big Horn Dr.
The three are accused of robbing a store clerk of $475 on June 5. One of the suspects was armed with a shotgun.
Crossville Police investigated the incident and not much is known about it. Witnesses on the indictment include Det. Capt. Kendall Hargis, Det. Kevin Wood, Sgt. John Karlsven, Deputy Koby Bryant and six private citizens.
