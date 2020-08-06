Two people lost their lives on Cumberland County roadways in separate crashes in less than 24 hours.
Authorities at press time Thursday were still investigating an Interstate 40 wreck involving a pedestrian and a vehicle or vehicles Wednesday night.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of the east rest area near Crab Orchard on a report of a construction worker being struck in a construction zone. The crash closed the I-40 westbound lane to traffic until after daylight Thursday as the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the incident, with traffic rerouted at Crab Orchard onto Hwy. 70 E. to Crossville.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. It is not believed anyone else was injured.
Earlier in the day, a Crossville man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck on Genesis Rd. near the Morgan County line.
THP Trooper identified the victim in that crash as 77-year-old Arlen D. Aytes.
Preliminary reports indicate Yates was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup southbound toward Crossville when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side. Alderman reported it appeared the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to re-enter and cross the roadway.
The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a deep ditch, colliding with a tree and overturning.
Aytes was wearing a seat belt. He reportedly died at the scene.
