Two motorists died in a head-on crash in the area of Laurel Hill in the 10000 block of Lantana Rd. In the dark hours of Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The dead were identified as Randall W. Bartley, 51, and Alfred E. Dishman, 52, both listed on the preliminary report as being from Tennessee. No hometown information was listed on the report.
According to the early report, Bartley was traveling south on Lantana Rd. In a 2007 Jeep Cherokee in the north lane when it collided head-on with a 1987 Toyota pickup traveling north and driven by Dishman.
After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the north lane.
In addition to THP, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Rescue and Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash.
