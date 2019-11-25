Two of three men charged in the thefts of check from a business and then forging and presenting the check to be cashed in the Crossville area pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week.
Demarquis Lamar Ford, 30, and Quantavious Lamonte Williams, age not known, both formerly from Knoxville and now living in Georgia, entered their pleas before Judge Wesley Bray and received suspended sentences.
Both men were charged with theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, forgery of $2,500 and criminal simulation of $2,500 to $10,000 in connection with the Jan. 19, incident.
The two men were told authorities they were recruited by a third man to alter and attempt to cash two stolen checks and were able to obtain $9,919.20 from two banks.
The two pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $2,500, and both received a three-year prison sentences to be served on supervised probation. Part of the condition of probation is that restitution be paid.
The remaining two charges were dropped, and Ford was given credit for 266 days he has served in jail.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Deadline docket
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 22.
•Victoria Dawn Becker, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and evading arrest, continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•William Jefferson Boggs, aggravated robbery, continued to Dec. 9.
•Zachary Neil Byrd, two counts of vehicle assault, driving under the influence, per se (felony) continued to Jan. 17.
•Brandy Allison Clark, driving under the influence, per se (felony), and violation of the implied consent law, continued to Jan. 22.
•Carol Annette Crabtree, felony poossession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 20.
•Maxwell Alexander Herget, filing a false report, continued to Dec. 9.
•Tyler Julius Allin Hoskins, burglary, auto burglary, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Dec. 9.
•Bobby Gene King, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Jan. 14.
•Debbie Louise Ledbetter, aggravated robbery, continued to Jan. 17.
•Steven Lance Marshall, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failure to render aid at an injury crash, continued to Jan. 17.
•Brian Keith Medley, domestic assault and sexual battery, continued to Jan. 22.
•Joshua Matthew Norton, aggravated assault and domestic assault, motion to lower bond from $10,000 to $3,000 denied and continued to Dec. 9.
•Brandy Dylan Poelakker, felony possession of methamphetamine, Recovery Court application filed and continued to tracking to Jan. 17.
•Joe Levi Reagan, possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and simple possession of marijuana, continued to Dec. 9.
•Thomas Leon Reagan, possession of methamphetamine and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 9.
•Jamie Dewayne Richards, vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by intoxication and driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 22.
•Curtis Franklin Selby, theft of more than $10,000, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery, sale of oxycodone, delivery of oxycodone, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a convicted felony, two counts of theft of property of more than $1,000, theft of property of less than $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 17.
•Kasi Ann Shell, introducing contraband into a penal institution, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 17.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 9.
•James Albert Sherrill Sr., theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 9.
•Dara Kinsey Smith, aggravated assault, continued to Jan. 14.
•Matthew Glen Taylor, probation violation, Veterans Recovery Court application pending and continued to Dec. 9 for tracking.
•Justin Dylan Weaver, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, in treatment at Pennisula and continued to Dec. 9.
•John Russell West, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 14.
•David Earl Williams, driving under the influence, per se (felony), and fourth offense driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 22.
•Christopher James Yarnell, burglary, continued to Dec. 9.
•Michael Christopher Young, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 17.
Motion/petition
•Bradley Dee Braziel, felony possession of methamphetamine, presented to the court certificate of completion of treatment program and released under probation.
•Travis Lloyd Houston, probation violations, two counts of fourth offense driving under the influence and two counts of habitual traffic offender, continued to Dec. 9.
•Erin Elizabeth Reed, felony possession of marijuana, motion hearing continued to April 13.
•Trent Austin Voelker, statutory rape, continued to Jan. 22.
•Billy Joe Wannyn, first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, Public Defender’s Office allowed to withdraw from case citing conflict, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Wannyn and continued to Dec. 9.
•Donnie Whittenburg, aggravated assault, continued to Dec. 9.
Continued boundover
•Thomas Mack Arnold, motion to dismiss three pending domestic assault cases to be heard Dec. 9; and Kasi Ann Shell, two counts, continued to Jan. 17.
