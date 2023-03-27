A Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulance en route to Cumberland Mountain State Park on Hwy. 127 S. on a report of someone hurt in a playground accident was struck by a passenger car while passing through an intersection.
The crash involved an EMS 2022 Chevrolet Express box van and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Two occupants in the Chevrolet were taken to CMC’s emergency room by other responding ambulances.
Their injuries are unknown, but it is not believed they are life threatening.
The wreck occurred shortly after noon on Thursday at the intersection of Hwy., 127 S. and Milo Lemert Bypass (also called Miller Bypass) near Central Baptist Church.
According to the THP report, the ambulance, driven by Harley Shaver, 19, was traveling south behind a Crossville Fire and Rescue fire truck with lights and siren activated. The fire engine passed through the intersection safely.
The Chevrolet, traveling east and driven by Jeffery L. Peters, 67, of Michigan, waited for the fire truck to pass and then proceeded into the intersection as the ambulance entered with lights and siren activated.
The Chevrolet had a green light, while the ambulance was “requesting an emergency right-of-way using emergency equipment and traveled through the intersection without braking while traveling south and cross the pathway” of the Equinox.
The impact on the ambulance was on the passenger-side door. The Chevrolet spun around after impact and was facing west in the south lane of traffic, the report continued.
Peters and Sally L. Peters, 63, were injured in the crash.
No citations were issued, and none are pending, according to the report.
