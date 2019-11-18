Two Cumberland County men involved in what may have been a domestic situation were flown to regional trauma centers after gunshots were fired and both suffered injuries.
An incident report released Monday morning by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office identifies the two persons involved as Jude Rod Pennington, 41, Ryan Rd., and Travis Allon Sinard, 39, Hood Dr. Pennington has since been released from the hospital. Sinard’s condition has not changed.
No charges have been filed as of press time and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, CCSO and 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are continuing their investigation into the incident.
It is believed evidence will be presented to a future session of the grand jury.
Sunday at 4:48 a.m. deputies were dispatched to an address on Colby Circle in Ashmore Estates off Hwy. 127 near the Rinnie community on a report from Cynthia Pennington that her ex-husband was ramming her vehicle in his white Dodge pickup.
Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner was one of the deputies responding and as he turned off Hwy. 127 N., he was waved down by the driver of a pickup truck he reported he needed help. About the same time, Sgt. Sean Mulikin arrived on the scene and the two were told by the occupant, identified as Pennington, that he had been shot “and was going to bleed to death.” The deputies found that Pennington had been shot in the right shoulder, hand and upper thigh.
The officers reported that they applied tourniquets to slow the bleeding and while treating Pennington, he told officers he had been shot by Sinard “and that he shot him back.”
Turner then traveled to the Colby Circle residence and found Sinard lying in the front yard with a woman sitting beside him. Sinard had been shot in the right side of the head and in the hand, according to the report. The woman was not injured.
Crossville Police units responded to the scene on a request for mutual aid, and handguns were recovered at the scene. Both injured men were transported to separate landing zones near the Rinnie fire station by ambulances and were flown to regional trauma centers.
Pennington gave investigators a full statement of going to the residence to see Cynthia Pennington about issues but got no response to his knock at the door. He left but decided to return to the residence and observed Sinard beside a wrecker that he drove. On the second visit, Pennington told officers he was shot as he exited his vehicle.
What resulted as a “fire fight” between the two with both men struck by bullets at least twice.
Sheriff’s Investigator Robert “Bo” Kollros was called to the scene along with other investigators and the TBI and DA’s office, with Kollros designated as the lead investigator.
The incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.