Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 58F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.