Two hurt following shooting on Wilbanks Rd.
Bertie Mable Walker, 88, of Crossville, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Cumberland House. She was born Dec. 3, 1931, in Fentress County, the daughter of the late John David Franklin and Rose Anna (Bertram) Franklin. Bertie was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She was the most l…
Helen Hall, 95, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Wharton Nursing Home in Pleasant Hill. She was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Crossville, daughter of the late Horace Phillips and Martha Ann (Brickey) Phillips. Helen is survived by her daughters, Doris Smith (Bill) of Crossville…
George Edwin Grooms, 68, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 23, 2019. He was the son of George F. Grooms and June Goldsmith Grooms, both deceased. Ed is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Grooms; brother, Neil Grooms and sister-in-law, Becky Grooms, of Knoxville; two sons, Lance Grooms and Nic…
Thena L. (Utley) Simmons, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. On Sept. 9, 1939, Thena was born in Grayson, KY, one of nine children of the late Strother and Dolly (Terry) Utley. She graduated from Marion Hardi…
