The Cumberland Count Rescue Squad and other state, regional and local agencies successfully found and led to safety two people who got separated and lost while tubing on Daddy’s Creek in the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area.
The pair — whose names or where they were from have not been released — were not seriously injured, and both declined to be checked out in the emergency room.
Both were checked at the scene by medical personnel.
Authorities first learned of the pair’s plight on Friday evening when an E-911 call was placed from the woman — who was described as distraught and unable to provide much information — that she was lost.
E-911 operators attempted to maintain contact with the victim but either the cellphone battery was dead or the woman was unable to have cellphone service in the remote area.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies, Tennessee Wildlife Resource officers, Cumberland County Rescue Squad and Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency converged on the area but a heavy thunderstorm followed by fog along the area of Daddy’s Creek made the search dangerous.
A command post was established at the Hebbertsburg fire station. The search was expanded during the night, and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was requested to assist.
Just before sunrise Saturday, the THP helicopter located the missing female and kept a watch on her location, leading grounds crews from the Rescue Squad and EMA to her location in Daddy’s Creek gorge.
The woman told rescuers she and a male companion had started a tubing trip the night before and had gotten separated. Her companion was still missing.
Manpower requests were sent out to switch with the exhausted local searchers. The local volunteers were joined by Fentress and White counties’ rescue squads, communications support from the Putnam County Homeland Security and the Christian Aid Ministries.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office helicopter unit also joined the search. Volunteers searched the rough terrain and river and at one point, found a tube on the shore line of Daddy’s Creek.
Shortly before noon Saturday, the missing male was found and assisted out of the area.
“Thank you to all the agencies, professionals, volunteers and workers that made the mission a success,” CCEMA Director Travis Cole wrote in a press release. “No emergency is ever the same or routine and we are fortunate to have some of the best in the business living and working among us in Cumberland County.”
