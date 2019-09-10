Crossville Police have charged a man they identified as the driver of a vehicle that crashed shortly after 7 a.m. last Wednesday.
John Dallas Brown Jr., 43, 14247 Hwy. 70 N., was charged about ten hours after the wreck. He and a passenger in the car were flown to regional trauma centers.
Brown was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license. He was also cited for not having proof of insurance, according to Ptl. Kaycee Peters’ report.
Passenger Tyler Ray Owens, 22, Woodlawn Rd., was seriously injured in the crash. Owens was rushed from the scene to a helicopter waiting nearby and flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. His condition is not known.
Both a second passenger in the vehicle, identified as Tyler Zundel, no age available, Lakewood Dr., and a witness to the crash said Brown was the driver. Zundel was not injured.
The two told police the driver kicked out the windshield after the crash and fled into a nearby wooded area.
Brown was apprehended about ten hours later and was then flown to Erlanger Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
The crash report states that Brown was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu east, or toward Crossville, on Sparta Hwy. when the vehicle “slowly swerved into the oncoming lane and went into a ditch,” Peters reported.
The vehicle then struck a culvert, flipped into the air and over a driveway and landed upside down in a ditch near the Sparta Hwy. and Holiday Dr. intersection.
