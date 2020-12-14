The Crossville City Council offered two area businesses the option of paying a $500 fine or having their beer permit suspended for 90 days after both were cited for underage alcohol sales.
“We were doing the buys with the underage female,” said Det. Jon Tollett with the Crossville Police Department.
The buys were part of a compliance check by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted Oct. 21, 2020. There were 11 businesses checked that night.
“I came along because the stores who didn’t have the server permits, we would cite them to criminal court,” Tollett explained.
At Priceless IGA, the female purchased a large can of beer and did not show her identification.
“The cashier was confused and ended up selling to her,” Tollett said.
At Pappy’s Place, the ABC was checking for compliance on liquor sales, but instructed the female to purchase a beer, which is faster than ordering a mixed drink, Tollett said.
“The server looked at the ID, but didn’t catch the ‘Under 21’ on the top,” Tollett said. “She ended up serving the young lady.”
Tollett said the cashier at Pricessless IGA was cited to General Sessions Court by the city. ABC issued a violation to the server under her permit.
Citations were issued to Priceless IGA at 75 Genesis Square and Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill at 1133 Genesis Rd.
City Attorney Will Ridley explained the city council, meeting as the beer board, could fine the businesses up to $2,500 or suspend their beer license.
“You’re not fining an individual. You’re fining or issuing a punishment for the business owner who is the holder of the license,” Ridley said.
The October compliance check was the first violation for either business, Ridley said.
Pricelless IGA Manager David Maxwell said he was the new manager of the Crossville store and was not the manager when the violation took place.
Maxwell explained Priceless IGA has a “We Card” policy in place, requiring identification to be shown for all alcohol purchases.
“That’s a blanket my company has put in place to safeguard, but it wasn’t being followed,” Maxwell told the council.
The former manager and the cashier involved no longer work for the company, he said.
Maxwell said he previously worked as the responsible wine trainer for the company’s district.
“I’m pretty hard on policy, procedures and guidelines,” he said. “We will be holding everybody accountable to the guidelines.”
Since taking over the store, he has implemented a training process for all employees. All cashiers have also received and signed the policy regarding the “We Card” program.
Pappy’s Place owner Tex Rice was not present at the hearing.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said the city had in the past offered businesses the opportunity to pay a fine in lieu of a 90-day suspension of a beer license. The council imposed a $500 penalty in 2017, the last time violations came before the city beer board.
He recommended a penalty of $500, paid within seven days to avoid a license suspension. The motion was supported by Councilman Art Gernt.
Councilman RJ Crawford suggested a lower penalty of $250 for Priceless IGA, who had a representative present for the meeting, and imposing a higher fine of $750 for Pappy’s Place.
“I just feel like, as a business owner myself, I respect the fact you can only do so much. It looks like they’ve taken corrective action steps. That is something to consider,” Crawford said. “I’m disappointed Pappy’s ownership or representation is not here.”
Mayberry said, “I think that does sound fair. I would be happy to amend my motion to go with that.”
Gernt supported the motion change.
Councilman Scot Shanks said, “We don’t know why the person is not here tonight … I don’t know anybody from that business. But it’s a really small business, I would assume. And the IGA is a pretty large business. We need to think about that.”
Of IGA, Shanks said, “$250 or $500, it’s probably not that big a deal to them. They just don’t want to lose their license.”
Gernt said, “I agree with you. This is not just sending a message to these businesses. I’m actually impressed there’s not more. But it sends a message to others if the fines aren’t there. It might get more lax.”
Mayberry amended his motion again, returning to the $500 fine or a 90-day permit suspension, again supported by Gernt.
The motion was unanimously approved.
