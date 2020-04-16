Police have two men who were injured and two different weapons that appeared to have blood on them. What they don’t have is a clear story on exactly what happened that resulted in one man being sent to a regional trauma center.
Michael Adam Howard, 29, 130 Village Lane, is charged with felony aggravated assault and was placed under $10,000 bond.
A charge is pending against Brandon Scott McDonald, 31, 2441 Alloway Rd., once he is discharged from medical treatment for his injuries.
Crossville Police were alerted April 12 around 10:40 a.m. that something was amiss when a clerk at the Genesis Rd. Shell station reported someone ran into the business and said they had just stabbed someone, according to Sptl. Joshua Mangas’ report.
Police converged on the scene and found Howard, who said the incident happened when he caught a ride with two others “so he could go buy Suboxone,” Mangas quoted Howard as stating.
Howard said he gave McDonald $20 but when the trio arrived at the Speedway convenience store on Genesis Rd., he was threatened with a baseball bat. Howard said he then removed his pocket knife and stabbed McDonald before fleeing to the Shell station, where he summoned help.
Police seized a pocket knife from Howard, and he was later placed in custody and formally charged.
Police found McDonald in the emergency room at Cumberland Medical Center, where he was undergoing treatment for his injuries. A third man — described as a witness — told investigators that he was only aware that McDonald had been stabbed but did not know the details.
A search of the 1996 GMC pickup being driven by witness Sonny Jones yielded two baseball bats, the smaller of which had what appeared to be blood on it. The bat was seized as evidence.
When police spoke to McDonald, he refused to tell police who had assaulted him. He later commented that Howard “had stabbed him for no reason and had fled on foot.”
McDonald was later transferred from CMC to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was being treated for his injuries.
Police are attempting to obtain surveillance videos as the investigation continues.
