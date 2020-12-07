Two defendants charged with statutory rape in cases similar in nature were among six pleas entered in Cumberland County Criminal Court last Tuesday.
The charges are unrelated but bear similar facts, including the reason for the outcome in those cases.
When a reader hears the charge of rape, thoughts automatically jump to violence and force against a victim’s will. In the cases of statutory rape, however, the charge can be filed even if the listed victim was a willing participant in the event.
This is not to say that is the case in that of two defendants who entered pleas in court. In both cases, there was an age difference between the defendants and the victims that state law says is too great for sexual contact. Both victims were younger than the age of 18 at the time of the incidents.
Christopher Jose Gutierrez, 23, and Trent Austin Voelker, 23, were both charged with a single count of statutory rape. One of the victims is now 18, and the other will be 18 in two weeks.
Both men pleaded guilty to the charge, and both received two-year suspended sentences. State law recognizes special circumstances in this type of charge and allows defendants to qualify for judicial diversion, which includes a TBI certificate based on lack of a previous criminal history.
Both men qualified and were granted judicial diversion, which means both will serve two years on supervised probation.
At the end of that time, if they meet all the special requirements outlined in the diversion agreement, including not getting into any additional trouble, they can then petition the court to have the charges removed from their permanent records as if it had never happened.
Judges have no discretion in this part of the law.
In other cases, Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told the court that victims were notified of the potential settlement of their cases, and both women said they would prefer to “not have to come to court and have to testify.”
With no opposition, the plea agreements were entered in court.
In both cases, the victims were 16, with one nearly 17 years of age.
State law does not require either defendant to register on the state sex offender registry.
In other cases on the court docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• Edward Junior Sherrill, 50, charged with multiple drug offenses, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of oxymorphone for sale and delivery, possession of oxymorphone with intent to sell and received a total of nine years to serve in prison. Sherrill forfeited all items seized, including more than $1,300 in cash. One charge stemmed from a search on Oct. 26, 2017, an undercover drug buy on Jan. 17, 201,7 and a residential search on May 4 of this year. Sherrill is being credited with time already served in jail, and the sentence is to be served at 30%.
• Alex Sanders, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest which was part of a clerical correction to a previous plea due to a probation violation warrant. The plea does not change the original sentencing agreement of one year in jail at 30%, with credit for 35 days already served.
• Shane Benjamin Conatser, 38, pleaded guilty to a single count of forgery of less than $1,000 occurring on Sept. 3. The charge stems from the cashing of a stolen and forged check. Conatser received a one-year jail sentence to be served at 30%, with credit for 42 days already served.
• Billie Jo Dillon, 56, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on June 21. The charge stems from the theft of weapons from a relative’s home. Dillon received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and is banned from being around the property where the incident occurred. Dillon was given credit for six days served in jail.
