A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy attempting to stop a motorist was led on a short pursuit ending with the arrest of the male driver and the female passenger being cited for possession.
Tyler Raymond Hudson, 44, Hwy. 127 N., is charged with felony possession of meth, simple possession, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, alteration of serial numbers and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A female passenger, identified only as Sheri Leonard, was cited for simple possession of meth.
The incident occurred March 29 shortly before midnight when Deputy Tristin Partridge attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on Hwy. 70 E. The vehicle, according to Patridge’s report, turned onto Godsey Rd. and accelerated to a driveway where the driver then fled on foot.
The driver was found hiding behind a boat in the yard of the residence.
Hudson was placed under $29,000 bond and both will appear in General Sessions Court.
