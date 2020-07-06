A man and woman are accused of breaking into the home of a man who was being treated after suffering a stroke earlier in the month and with taking weapons from the residence.
Robert Dewayne Bowling, 42, 742 Creston Rd., and Billie Jo Dillon, 55, 32 Northside Ct., are each charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000 and vandalism.
Bowling is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of bond conditions.
The incident occurred June 21 shortly before 7 p.m. when Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Taylor’s Chapel Rd. residence on a report of a burglary in progress.
When Cpl. Lucas Turner and Deputy Allen Webb arrived on the scene they found a man sitting in a vehicle and a woman in the front yard. Witnesses told the officers they were watching over the property while the owner was hospitalized and recovering from a medical situation and found the inside of the residence ransacked.
Two gun safes had been broken into and all the guns taken.
Further investigation led deputies to recover a rifle at a residence in Lake Tansi and two long guns, six handguns and two duffle bags of ammunition were recovered from the vehicle.
Bond for Bowling was set at $24,500 and for Dillon was set at $16,000. Both will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
