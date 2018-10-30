A Crossville pair caught traveling in a stolen vehicle on the interstate were arrested by Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies and charged with theft. In addition, the man driving the vehicle now faces a host of new charges.
Shiloh Jean Elmore, 39, 109 Village Lane, and Robin Lang Hogan, 27, 109 Village Lane, No. 2, were both charged with theft of property (possession of a stolen vehicle). They were arrested around 2 a.m. near the 320 mile marker on Tuesday.
In addition, Hogan is charged with felony possession methamphetamine (4 grams) and felony possession of marijuana. Hogan was also served two probation violation warrants on two convictions of theft of property, aggravated criminal trespassing and assault while on probation, and was served two attachments for failure to appear and failure to perform community service.
Deputy Norman Seiber wrote that he and Cpl. Sean Mullikin were on routine patrol when they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling east on I-40. A traffic stop was conducted and a male and female taken into custody.
The stolen vehicle they were traveling in was valued at $4,000.
Drugs were found on both suspects during a search conducted after the pair were taken into custody. Both suspects are to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court. Bond for Hogan was set at $39,000 and for Elmore at $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.