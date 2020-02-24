A Cumberland County woman and man from Monterey were the latest to be arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine following traffic stops, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Carol Ann Turner, 47, 600 Nickels Rd., is charged with a single count of felony possession of methamphetamine, stemming from an arrest in the area of Mr. Zip’s off Peavine Rd. in the dark hours of Sunday morning.
Danny Lee Coleman, 51, 105 Johnson Ave., Monterey, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop on I-40 between the Genesis Rd. and Hwy. 127 N. exits. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance, simple possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a weapon.
In the first incident, Deputy Chance Dixon wrote in his report that he observed one person exit a vehicle, leaving four sitting inside, and approached to conduct “a casual encounter” with the occupants. Cpl. Dustin Hensley was also on the scene and arriving later was Deputy Tausha Stone.
During Stone’s search of a female occupant of the vehicle, a clear plastic bag with a substance weighing 29.58 grams and identified by deputies as meth was seized and Turner was taken to jail. She was placed under $10,000 bond.
In the second incident, Deputy Kobe Cox observed a Ford Thunderbird traveling 70 mph on I-40 following too close to the vehicle in front of the car. Two persons were found inside the vehicle and when the driver was asked for a license, he could not produce one. He was asked to step out of the vehicle for identification and further questioning.
The driver consented to a personal search for weapons, but the passenger denied a search of his person and appeared to be trying to hide something from the officer.
Cox wrote that he recovered two clear plastic bags of meth. The resulting search of the vehicle yielded a lunch box in the floorboard of the car containing a digital scales and several clear bags. Also recovered were seven clear plastic bags containing what the deputy described as meth, 15 Alprazolam pills, three Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pills and a loaded .32 caliber handgun found in the glove box.
The driver was cited for not having a driver’s license.
Coleman was placed under $61,000 bond and was assigned a General Sessions Court date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.