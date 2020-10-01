Crossville Police arrested the driver of a vehicle that allegedly rammed an ex-girlfriend’s car and then sideswiped the woman’s vehicle as he fled from the scene. Police arrested a second man accused of forcing his way into a residence and assaulting an ex-wife’s boyfriend.
The first incident occurred Sunday around 9:15 p.m. at a residence on Panther Valley Rd., according to Ptl. Kenneth Keen’s report. Bruce Monday, 32, 69 Oakmont Way, is charged with aggravated burglary and assault.
Monday was arrested the following day and later released under $5,000 bond. A second set of bond conditions was also served on Monday.
According to reports, city police were dispatched to the 200 block of Panther Valley Rd. on a report of a fight and met with the suspect’s ex-wife.
Police were told the the ex-husband had allegedly been sending threatening text messages to the woman and then suddenly showed up at her home and forced his way into the house.
The suspect then started swinging his fist at the boyfriend and a fight ensued with both combatants carrying the fight into the front yard. After blows were exchanged and hair pulled out, the suspect left the scene.
Keen wrote that evidence at the scene confirmed the ex-wife’s statement.
The second incident occurred Sunday around 10:30 p.m. on Genesis Rd. as a female motorist passed Wayne Ave. headed north toward I-40, according to Ptl. J. Winningham’s report.
Cesar Manuel Colin, 27, 282 Webb Ave., was charged with felony aggravated domestic assault and was served bond conditions papers, He was taken into custody two days later and was placed under $10,000 bond. He remains in jail.
The 22-year-old Wistarbrook Dr. woman told police as she was driving down the road, a vehicle approached her car from the rear and rammed her vehicle off the road. The vehicle then sideswiped her car as the offending motorist left the scene.
Winningham wrote that damage to the victim’s vehicle confirmed her complaint. He also said the woman was able to identify an ex-boyfriend as the driver when her vehicle was sideswiped.
Police searched unsuccessfully for Colin until Tuesday.
Both men will make appearances in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.