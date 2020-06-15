Two defendants facing methamphetamine and other charges were among four pleading guilty by information during the probation violation docket call earlier this month.
An information is a document allowing a defendant to waive the right to have charges presented to the grand jury and bypassing all future rights to hearings and motions for the purpose of pleading guilty.
The following guilty pleas were entered:
•Rachel Celest Wilder, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or deliver and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served at 30%. Wilder is to serve 45 days in jail and is credited with having already served that number of days. Wilder was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. She was arrested Dec. 25, 2019, during a traffic stop.
•Brittany Nicole Russell, 30, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of marijuana, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for sell and/or delivery and received an eight-year suspended sentence to run concurrently with sentences in Loudon and Sevier counties. Russell was also fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. The charges stem from an Oct. 9, 2016, traffic stop in which she was a passenger in a vehicle where drugs were found. All remaining charges were dropped.
•Michael Lee Hammons, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging reckless aggravated assault and received a two-year suspended sentence with 30 days to serve at 75%. He was given credit for time already served. A related charge was dismissed. The charges stem from a domestic situation on May 11. Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told the judge that the family was informed of the pending plea agreement and he felt it was harsher than the family.
•Alexander Michael Calabrese, 27, pleaded guilty to an information charging felon in possession of a handgun and received an 18-month sentence to serve at 30%. The charge stems from a speeding stop on June 7, 2019, during which a handgun was found in the vehicle Calabrese was driving.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
•Amber Dawn Bow, probation violations and several other charges, reported to the court successful completion of the Teen Challenge rehab program with case continued to July 7 for discussion of court costs and restitution payments. She remains on probation.
•Joel Michael Bridges, pleaded guilty to probation violations and was allowed to retain judicial diversion status with application to attend Teen Challenge rehab pending.
•Amber Nicole Brown, motion for bond opposed by the state, citing a third probation violation. Brown has served 196 days in jail as of June 5 and is facing a three-year sentence. Probation violation hearing continued to July 7.
•Israel Lee Cox, two probation violations, hearing continued to July 7.
•Benjamin Ray Dodd Sr., probation violation pending probation issue in Kentucky. Warrant is based on new charges and positive drug test. Case continued.
•Wyatt Ronald Erkkila, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Clarence Lee Howard, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Richard Leo Howard, probation violation warrants based on non-payment of court costs; hearing continued to July 7.
•Tammy Renee Jackson, probation violation based on payment, continued to Dec. 2.
•Samantha Kay Johnson, Public Defender’s Office appointed and argued that the probation violation warrant was issued based on non-payment of more than $1,000 in court costs and restitution. Judge Gary McKenzie waived payment of court costs, dismissed the probation violation warrant and probation as served which allows Walmart to seek a civil judgment for restitution.
•Michael Paul Kerley, probation violation warrant based on non-payment of restitution; hearing continued to Dec. 2 to allow for restitution.
•Jasen Wayne Kirby, probation violation hearing continued to July 7 with Drug Court application pending.
•Robin Marie Latasky, probation violation hearing continued to July 10.
•David Byron Lee, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail on a two-year sentence with credit for time already served.
•Austin Shane Paul Lewis, probation violation hearing continued to July 7 at which time Lewis is to return to court with an attorney.
•Zachary Allen Lewis, three probation violation warrants, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Lewis and hearing continued to June 22.
•David Eric Littzi, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Henry Dexter Manis Jr., presented a certificate of completion of the Teen and Adult Challenge rehab program and was placed on good behavior probation to return to the program as a staff member.
•Joseph Lee Manning, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 40 days in jail and then be returned to supervised probation, is to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and follow up and be involved in the relapse probation program.
•James Stephen Meadows, bond motion on the probation violation warrant moved to June 22. Meadows has a three-year sentence and has previously served 120 days in jail. This is his second probation violation. He is also on probation in North Carolina.
•William Arnold Miller, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Miller and probation violation hearing continued to July 7.
•Joshua Matthew Norton, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•James Lee Quarry, probation violation hearing continued to July 7.
•Carrie Nicole Rector, three probation violation warrants, continued to June 22.
•Nathan Michael Rector, pleaded guilty to the violation and was given credit for time already served toward a two-year sentence.
•Jonathan Albor Sims, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve 75% of a 150-day sentence and then be released into the house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, probation violations continued to July 7.
•Christopher Roy Wyatt, probation violation warrants based on failure to pay court costs; continued to July 7 for Wyatt to provide the court with medical records.
•Christopher James Yarnell, probation violation hearing continued to June 22.
•Laura Alene Young, three probation violation warrants, pleaded guilty and is to serve the balance of a six-year sentence.
Arraignment
•Cody Dale Sandifer, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to July 6.
•Deadline docket
•Franklin Dee Copeland Jr., auto burglary, aggravated stalking, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to June 22.
•Benny Jay Mullins, rape, continued to June 10 at which time a date for trial is to be set.
•Dara Kinney Smith, aggravated assault, continued to Sept. 1 for motions and set for trial Dec. 8.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to July 7.
Motion/petitions
•Joshua McDaniel Scarlett, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, assault, criminal impersonation and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to June 22.
