Amanda Worley is the next Cumberland County General Sessions Court, and Cumberland County will have a new Register of Deeds when Trey Kerley takes office in September.
The two were the winners in the few contested countywide races on the Aug. 4 Cumberland County General Election.
Worley said in a Facebook post, “I’m so incredibly grateful and humbled to be your next General Sessions Judge. Thank you to the voters, my wonderful supporters and especially to my amazing friends and family.”
Worley won the Republican nomination in May over two other contenders. In August, she faced Holly Lee who was an independent candidate.
“I want to congratulate Amanda Worley as Cumberland County’s next General Sessions judge, and for running an honorable campaign throughout,” Lee wrote on Facebook. “I look forward to the judicial authority she will bring to the bench and believe our county will benefit from her presence on the bench.”
Kerley, the Republican candidate for Register of Deeds, won in the general election over incumbent Judy Graham Swallows, who has held the office since 1986.
Kerley wrote on Facebook, “From the bottom of my heart, my family and I would like to thank Cumberland County for electing me as your new Register of Deeds. I am honored and proud to serve you. I have had an overwhelming amount of support from my family and friends. Thank you, I couldn’t have done it without you!”
William T. Ridley won his bid for Circuit Court Judge in the 13th Judicial District, which includes Cumberland County. Ridley, the Republican nominee for the position, beat incumbent Amy Hollars, who has held the bench since 2008. Hollars, who previously ran as a Democratic candidate, ran as an independent in this election.
In a Facebook post, Ridley said, “Thank you for all of the support and encouragement during my campaign for Circuit Court Judge. I look forward to serving everyone and hope to make the Upper Cumberland proud. Thank you to Judge Hollars for your 14 years of service. I am excited and ready to get to work.”
There were 9,715 votes cast in the election, which also included the state primary election ahead of November’s general election. That represents 20.9% of registered voters in Cumberland County.
Following are the unofficial results from the Cumberland County Election Commission:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
GENERAL ELECTION
County Mayor
Allen Foster (R), 7,886
Assessor of Property
Sandy Gilbert (R), 7,682
Trustee
Kim Tollett Wyatt (R), 7,715
General Sessions Judge
Amanda Worley (R), 6,824
Holly A. Lee (I), 2,405
Sheriff
Casey Cox (R), 8,309
Circuit Court Clerk
Jule Bryson (R), 8,238
Register of Deeds
Trey Kerley (R), 5,369
Judy Graham Swallows (D), 4,021
Road Superintendent
Stanley Hall (R), 8,287
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
COMMISSION
(Vote for 2)
District 1
Dewey M. Walker, 416
Sue Ann York, 567
District 2
Nancy J. Hyder, 388
Tom Isham, 309
District 3
Craig Clark, 533
Rebecca H. Stone, 704
Darrell G. Threet, 745
District 4
David H. Gibson, 728
Charles H. Seiber, 590
Cam Wyatt, 352
District 5
Edward Caples, 405
Jack Davis, 615
Terry Lowe, 659
District 6
Joe Sherrill, 719
Wendell Wilson, 614
District 7
Mark Baldwin, 511
Jerry Cooper, 436
Jeff Lane, 299
District 8
Timothy A. Claflin, 363
Deborah Holbrook, 370
Greg Maxwell, 637
Dennie Rector, 143
District 9
Colleen K. Mall, 1,240
John L. Patterson, 1,147
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
BOARD OF EDUCATION
District 1
Elizabeth Stull (R), 632
District 3
Sheri Nichols (R), 978
Nicholas L. Rummell (D), 186
District 5
Nicholas J. Davis (R), 718
Christopher “Chris” L. Seals (I), 340
District 7
Rebecca “Becky” Hamby (R), 602
Patricia C. Lewis (I), 171
District 9
Shannon Stout (R), 1,372
13th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Circuit Court Part 1
William T. “Will” Ridley (R), 7,069
Amy Turnbull Hollars (I), 2,047
Across the district, Ridley garnered 20,475 votes and Hollars had 12,480 votes.
Circuit Court Judge Part 2
Caroline E. Knight (R), 7,635
Chancellor
Ronald Thurman (R), 7,201
Criminal Court Part 1
Gary S. McKenzie (R), 7,525
Criminal Court Part 2
Wesley Bray (R), 7,115
District Attorney General
Bryant C. Dunaway (R), 7,469
Public Defender
Craig P. Fickling Jr. (R), 6,880
STATE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Governor
Bill Lee, 7,209
U.S. House of Representatives
6th District
John Rose, 6,876
Tennessee Senate
District 15
Paul Bailey, 6,930
Tennessee House of
Representatives
District 25
Cameron Sexton, 7,151
State Executive Committeeman
Mike Callahan, 5,165
Bill Loos, 906
Callahan won across the district with 14,679 votes to Loos’ 2,927 votes.
State Executive
Committeewoman
Linda Clark, 6,358
STATE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Governor
Carnita Faye Atwater, 309
Jason Brantley Martin, 592
JB Smiley Jr., 220
Martin won the party’s nomination with 101,221 votes to Smiley’s 99,753 votes.
U.S. House of Representatives
6th District
Randal Cooper, 773
Clay Faircloth, 270
Cooper won the party’s nomination with 17,071 votes to Faircloth’s 5,798 votes.
Tennessee House of
Representatives
District 25
Anne Ferrell Quillen, 1,079
State Executive
Committeewoman
Anne Ferrell Quillen, 1,116
