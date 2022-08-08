N2111P31005H.jpg

Amanda Worley is the next Cumberland County General Sessions Court, and Cumberland County will have a new Register of Deeds when Trey Kerley takes office in September.

The two were the winners in the few contested countywide races on the Aug. 4 Cumberland County General Election.

Worley said in a Facebook post, “I’m so incredibly grateful and humbled to be your next General Sessions Judge. Thank you to the voters, my wonderful supporters and especially to my amazing friends and family.”

Worley won the Republican nomination in May over two other contenders. In August, she faced Holly Lee who was an independent candidate.

“I want to congratulate Amanda Worley as Cumberland County’s next General Sessions judge, and for running an honorable campaign throughout,” Lee wrote on Facebook. “I look forward to the judicial authority she will bring to the bench and believe our county will benefit from her presence on the bench.”

Kerley, the Republican candidate for Register of Deeds, won in the general election over incumbent Judy Graham Swallows, who has held the office since 1986.

Kerley wrote on Facebook, “From the bottom of my heart, my family and I would like to thank Cumberland County for electing me as your new Register of Deeds. I am honored and proud to serve you. I have had an overwhelming amount of support from my family and friends. Thank you, I couldn’t have done it without you!”

William T. Ridley won his bid for Circuit Court Judge in the 13th Judicial District, which includes Cumberland County. Ridley, the Republican nominee for the position, beat incumbent Amy Hollars, who has held the bench since 2008. Hollars, who previously ran as a Democratic candidate, ran as an independent in this election.

In a Facebook post, Ridley said, “Thank you for all of the support and encouragement during my campaign for Circuit Court Judge. I look forward to serving everyone and hope to make the Upper Cumberland proud. Thank you to Judge Hollars for your 14 years of service. I am excited and ready to get to work.”

There were 9,715 votes cast in the election, which also included the state primary election ahead of November’s general election. That represents 20.9% of registered voters in Cumberland County.

Following are the unofficial results from the Cumberland County Election Commission:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY 

GENERAL ELECTION

 

County Mayor

Allen Foster (R), 7,886

 

Assessor of Property

Sandy Gilbert (R), 7,682

 

Trustee

Kim Tollett Wyatt (R), 7,715

 

General Sessions Judge

Amanda Worley (R), 6,824

Holly A. Lee (I), 2,405

 

Sheriff

Casey Cox (R), 8,309

 

Circuit Court Clerk

Jule Bryson (R), 8,238

 

Register of Deeds

Trey Kerley (R), 5,369

Judy Graham Swallows (D), 4,021

 

Road Superintendent

Stanley Hall (R), 8,287

 

CUMBERLAND COUNTY 

COMMISSION

(Vote for 2)

 

District 1

Dewey M. Walker, 416

Sue Ann York, 567

 

District 2

Nancy J. Hyder, 388

Tom Isham, 309

 

District 3

Craig Clark, 533

Rebecca H. Stone, 704

Darrell G. Threet, 745

 

District 4

David H. Gibson, 728

Charles H. Seiber, 590

Cam Wyatt, 352

 

District 5

Edward Caples, 405

Jack Davis, 615

Terry Lowe, 659

 

District 6

Joe Sherrill, 719

Wendell Wilson, 614

 

 

District 7

Mark Baldwin, 511

Jerry Cooper, 436

Jeff Lane, 299

 

District 8

Timothy A. Claflin, 363

Deborah Holbrook, 370

Greg Maxwell, 637

Dennie Rector, 143

 

District 9

Colleen K. Mall, 1,240

John L. Patterson, 1,147

 

CUMBERLAND COUNTY 

BOARD OF EDUCATION

 

District 1

Elizabeth Stull (R), 632

 

District 3

Sheri Nichols (R), 978

Nicholas L. Rummell (D), 186

 

District 5

Nicholas J. Davis (R), 718

Christopher “Chris” L. Seals (I), 340

 

District 7

Rebecca “Becky” Hamby (R), 602

Patricia C. Lewis (I), 171

 

District 9

Shannon Stout (R), 1,372

 

13th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

 

Circuit Court Part 1

William T. “Will” Ridley (R), 7,069

Amy Turnbull Hollars (I), 2,047

 

Across the district, Ridley garnered 20,475 votes and Hollars had 12,480 votes.

 

Circuit Court Judge Part 2

Caroline E. Knight (R), 7,635

 

Chancellor

Ronald Thurman (R), 7,201

 

Criminal Court Part 1

Gary S. McKenzie (R), 7,525

 

Criminal Court Part 2

Wesley Bray (R), 7,115

 

District Attorney General

Bryant C. Dunaway (R), 7,469

Public Defender

Craig P. Fickling Jr. (R), 6,880

 

STATE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

 

Governor

Bill Lee, 7,209

 

U.S. House of Representatives

6th District

John Rose, 6,876

 

Tennessee Senate 

District 15

Paul Bailey, 6,930

 

Tennessee House of 

Representatives

District 25

Cameron Sexton, 7,151

 

State Executive Committeeman

Mike Callahan, 5,165

Bill Loos, 906

 

Callahan won across the district with 14,679 votes to Loos’ 2,927 votes.

 

State Executive 

Committeewoman

Linda Clark, 6,358

 

STATE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

 

Governor

Carnita Faye Atwater, 309

Jason Brantley Martin, 592

JB Smiley Jr., 220

 

Martin won the party’s nomination with 101,221 votes to Smiley’s 99,753 votes.

 

U.S. House of Representatives

6th District

Randal Cooper, 773

Clay Faircloth, 270

 

Cooper won the party’s nomination with 17,071 votes to Faircloth’s 5,798 votes.

 

Tennessee House of 

Representatives

District 25

Anne Ferrell Quillen, 1,079

 

State Executive 

Committeewoman

Anne Ferrell Quillen, 1,116

 

 

 

 

Tags

Trending Video