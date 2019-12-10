A history of stealing from stores — by the defendant’s account to feed a drug habit — caught up with Sarah Danielle Turner last week in Criminal Court and following a violation hearing, she was ordered to serve the balance of her eight-year prison sentence.
Turner was asking through her attorney, Ivy Garner, to be given a split sentence or the opportunity to attend long-term in-house treatment.
Assistant District Attorney Phillip Hatch asked that Turner’s probation be revoked and she be ordered to serve her sentence.
“It is hard not to agree with the state,” Bray told Turner following testimony in the hearing. “I’d be happy to consider Drug Court or Adult and Teen Challenge later, but I am revoking your probation for now.”
Turner pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and five counts of theft of merchandise and criminal trespassing and received an eight-year sentence, suspended with 90 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation.
In August, Turner pleaded guilty to a new charge of theft of merchandise while on probation for those cases she pled to in May. In addition, State Board of Probation and Parole Officer Christopher Goddard testified three months after begin put on probation, she failed a mandatory drug test. Turner tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Turner, 38, took the stand and testified that she has been an addict for the past five to six years, since she was placed in intensive care at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga because of domestic violence.
Prior to what she called a “bad relationship,” Turner worked as a nurse. After becoming addicted, Turner said she stole to feed her habit, despite attending two out-patient 30-day programs.
Hatch during cross examination questioned Turner about being caught stealing from Burke’s Outlet, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar General Market and Walmart in a short period of time around January of this past year.
“Isn’t it true you were given a lot of hep on the front-end with concurrent sentences … it never really slowed you down, did it?” Hatch asked of Turner.
Garner asked Bray to sentence her client to 120 days in jail and that she then be released on house arrest supervision of community corrections.
“It is clear she has an addiction problem,” said Gardner. “She was seriously injured, got into addition, and has tried rehab programs.” She asked that Turner be given one more chance to continue her out-patient programs.
Bray issued his ruling that she serve the balance of her meth sentence, but left open the door for Turner to file for a furlough to attend Adult and Teen Challenge or Drug Court at a later date.
In other cases on the docket the following took place:
•Angela Lorine Barnes, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve 90 days in jail at 75 percent and then be released to house arrest supervision by community corrections for the balance of her sentence.
•Danny Bilyeu, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Bilyeu and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Jeffery Aaron Bishop, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Jarette D. Boatwright, multiple probation violations, theft charges and forgery charge, decided not to go to long-term inhouse treatment and to remain on supervised probation.
•Derek Shane Brown, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3 at which time Brown is to return to court with an attorney.
•Carisa Shae Campbell, Drug Court treatment program terminated and agreed to serve the balance of her eight-year prison sentence.
•Carl Lewis Collins, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Collins and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Rodney Lee Corbitt Jr., probation violations, continued to Jan. 3 waiting on a pro tem prosecutor to be appointed.
•Kaycee Irene Farr, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Garrett Gielisen, pleaded guilty to the probation violations and agreed to serve 90 days in jail at 75 percent and then be returned to supervised probation with transfer of supervision to Roane County.
•Taylor Lee Hall, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Hall and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Stephen Michael Harrington, probation case placed on docket for tracking and approval granted for transfer of supervision to Florida.
•Coty Michael Haynes, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3 at which time Haynes will represent himself.
•Thomas Blake Lewis Janow, pleaded guilty to probation violation and agreed to serve 45 days in jail at 75 percent and then restart probation. Janow also lost his judicial diversion because of the violation.
•Brooks Jonathan Lee, bond set at $10,000 and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., probation violations, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Jan. 22.
•Jeremiah Edward Moser, granted credit for time served and had probation terminated.
•Crystal LeAnn Mosley, felony possession of methamphetamine and probation violation, was recognized for her successful completion of the Adult and Teen Challenge treatment program and was placed back on probation. Judge Bray told Mosley she would be welcome to file a motion to relax probation in a year if she continues her success.
•Brian Adam Nalepa, summons issued for Jan. 3 for check on payment of court costs.
•Casey Allen Rector, pleaded guilty to probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of his nine month sentence.
•Shawn Edward Ridener, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Christopher Allen Rood, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Charles Dwayne Shultz, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence.
•Jennifer LeeAnn Simoneau, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Simoneau and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Ronald Lane Smithson, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Demario Leshun Sumlar, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Rebecca Lynn Barnwell Todd, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Stephanie Cheliah Tuttle, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Robert Brent Young, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
