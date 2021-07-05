Steve Weisberg has a field day every June when he celebrates his birthday. This year was no different as he celebrated his 84th June 27.
Weisberg’s field day is not just metaphorical. It’s also a gathering of ham radio operators in an annual event showcasing their skills and ability to provide communications without further infrastructure.
Put on by the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club, the Amateur Radio Field Day was held June 26-27 next to the Homesteads Tower Museum. The local contingent was among an estimated 60,000 operators around the world, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, who set up temporary transmitting stations in public places. Club vice president and a longtime member, Weisberg served as co-chairman with Jim “J.J.” Orleff. The event went for 24 consecutive hours starting Saturday at 1 p.m., and featured ham operators making contacts around the world and talking shop, first-time operators striving to make 20 contacts and thus earn the club points, and a savory repast provided by The Flying Pig BBQ at nearby Cumberland Mountain State Saturday evening; Tommy’s Port-a-Toilet Services Potty also earned praise for donating use of a portable toilet for the weekend. It also served as a recruiting tool for the club, which added seven new members to its roster of 84.
Not all communications were between grounded parties. At 3:25 Sunday morning, Orleff and Rich Perry contacted the International Space Station flying overhead and earned club points. That marked the only space station pass reachable during Field Days.
Field Days, according to Orleff, is a great opportunity for CPARC, under the umbrella of the national Amateur Radio Emergency Service group, to demonstrate and improve its readiness to respond in emergencies. He added it’s also a lot of fun.
“New members and longtime members work together, teach, learn, and enjoy fellowship. We look forward to the event every year.”
Ham operators are classified by three license levels: technician, general and amateur extra. To acquire these licenses, individuals are required to pass exams that cover schematics, electronics, theories and other topics. Austin Cates is a test administrator who attended last weekend’s Field Day.
“I enjoy the camaraderie and hanging out and seeing what other people are into,” said Cates, who serves as the club’s emergency coordinator in his home Fentess County. “This is more for fun, to show off for people who don’t know about it.”
Dale Darling has been licensed since the age of 10, following in his father’s footsteps. He’s been a member of CPRAC for 10 years and attended Field Day.
“It’s a nice group of guys,” said Darling, who took pictures for the club. “We’re very active.”
Weisberg said they had more than 700 hits, defined as confirmed contact with another station, during Field Day. Although the majority were in the U.S. and Canada, he said he contacted an operator in the Slovak Republic..
Weisberg has been hamming it up for nearly 60 years.
Living in the Bronx at a time when citizens band radio was popular, Weisberg said he wanted something beyond the CB level by which to communicate. After attending the Bronx High School of Science, he got his ham operator’s license and engaged in his newfound avocation at the Coca-Cola pavilion at the 1964-‘65 New York World’s Fair as an operator providing phone patches for individuals wanting to communicate with members of the military stationed around the world.
In 1976, he moved to Crossville and joined the club. One of the yearly perks is to celebrate his birthday with his fellow club members and other well wishers.
“I can celebrate my birthday in a good way,” said Weisberg, traces of his Bronx accent still evident. “How can you beat the fellowship and all these people wishing me happy birthday? It’s special.”
