Incumbent Cumberland County Trustee Kim Wyatt will face a primary challenge in May, with Kyle Davis also seeking the Republican nomination for the post.
Kyle Davis
Kyle Davis currently works for the Crab Orchard Utility District and previously worked as field manager for the West Cumberland Utility District. He has a business degree from the University of Phoenix.
A lifelong resident of Cumberland County, Davis said, “This county’s success means a lot to me.”
Davis currently serves on the Cumberland County Commission representing the 2nd District. He is also a member of the county’s debt management committee, emergency services committee, budget committee and Regional Planning Commission.
He said he lobbied for two pieces of legislation that passed the Tennessee General Assembly and are benefiting the county: a bill that requires the state to turn over sales tax on internet sales to the locality where the package is delivered and a bill that requires home-sharing services like Airbnb or Vrbo to pay hotel and motel occupancy taxes.
“The destination sales tax has greatly increased the county’s sales tax revenue,” he said. The home-sharing bill has helped the county collect more revenue in hotel/motel taxes this year, he said.
Davis said he is focusing on integrity, dependability and accessibility.
“I will give my all regardless of the task,” he said. “I know that every decision affects the taxpayer.”
The trustee is responsible for three primary functions, Davis said: collecting property taxes, accounting for and disbursing county funds and investing idle funds.
He would like to focus on investments for the county to increase returns and requesting an independent hotel/motel tax audit to ensure accuracy in payments. He said a similar sales tax audit conducted by the county commission found about $200,000 in additional sales tax revenue that should have been coming to the county, with about $138,000 in recurring revenue.
“Regardless of the amount found, this is money that is rightfully owed to the county,” Davis said. “Not only will an audit help with revenue, it will also help hold companies accountable and provide a level of transparency that let’s people know that we’re working in their interest to ensure the success of Cumberland County.”
Kim Wyatt
Kim Wyatt is the incumbent Cumberland County trustee, an office she has held since 2010.
“It is truly an honor to be your trustee, and one I do not take lightly. I’m always trying to learn new things and looking for new ways to update and keep our office current,” she said.
She grew up in the Linary Community and earned an associate degree from Roane State Community College in contemporary management. She has also earned certification as a public administrator.
Cumberland County expects to collect $25.4 million in property tax payments this year, with those funds paid to the trustee’s office. Wyatt said they’ve already collected more than $16 million in property tax, with time still left to pay for the year.
While collecting property taxes is one of the essential functions, Wyatt said the trustee has numerous other duties, including maintaining nine bank accounts, four of which are interest-bearing accounts, administering property tax relief programs, and collecting hotel and motel occupancy taxes.
This year, the county has collected $589,000 in hotel and motel taxes and is on track to meet the budgeted amount of $830,000 by June 30.
Wyatt said the businesses that pay those taxes work well with the office.
“When we started to audit, we checked with Tennessee sales tax to see how their audits ran. The audits that we have done, we’ve had plus or minus $20 in error,” she said. “We do that every two years.”
Wyatt thanked her staff for their work each day in the trustee’s office, introducing the individuals who work in each area of trustee operations. Wyatt said she cross-trains the staff to ensure continuity in service should someone have to be out.
The office instituted internal controls in 2016 that safeguard against theft or diversion of funds.
“It keeps us compliant. Currently, we are being audited on that,” Wyatt said. “As we collect money during the day, we put a deposit together.”
The deposits are checked by multiple people.
Wyatt has also enrolled her staff in a 15-course customer service training program offered by County Technical Advisory Services from the University of Tennessee.
“They’re enjoying that and are close to completion,” she said. “My staff is great. They’re very knowledgable. They’re committed. They’re friendly and they’re helpful to anybody who comes in my office or that calls my office.”
The office also sets asides documents throughout the year to make the annual county audit easier. She touted eight years with no audit findings in her office.
“We’re proud of that,” she said.
The bank accounts are reconciled each month, “balanced to the penny,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt touted eight years of state audits with no findings for her office.
Next year, Wyatt hopes to upgrade the software systems to protect against ransomware attacks and provide more secure data backups.
“I would love to have your vote and support in this upcoming election,” Wyatt said. “I love this job.”
