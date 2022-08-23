The Cumberland County man accused in a June home invasion, assault and thefts is one of dozens of people indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury meeting in special session on Aug. 8.
Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, 40, last know address listed as on Keyes Rd., was indicted on charges of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000.
The charges stem from a home invasion incident alleged on June 15 where the son of the homeowner was hurt, a Chevrolet Cruze was stolen and persons were held against their will. A .22 calibre rifle was identified in the indictment as being used during the incident.
Randolph fled from the scene and was able to elude officers for a day before being apprehended by sheriff’s deputies at a residence near Lake Tansi.
The incident was investigated by CCSO Sheriff’s Investigator David Hamby and Deputies Morgan Alvarez, Brent Griffin, Shane Henderson and Jacob Moore.
In an unrelated case, Randolph was also indicted on a charge of theft of property of up to $1,000, alleged to have occurred on April 30 involving the theft of a 2002 Dodge Caravan.
That incident was investigated by CCSO Deputies Dustin Jackson, Ben Griffin and Ron Peck.
Randolph and all persons indicted Aug. 8 will appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Sept. 9 for arraignment (readout).
The following indictments were also handed down by the grand jury:
Burglary/theft
•Nathan Alan Bowman, criminal simulation (COVID-19 test result), alleged to have occurred on March 31 and investigated by CCSO Sheriff Casey Cox, Investigator Bo Kollros and Deputy Kobe Cox. Also, forgery alleged to have occurred on Feb. 11, 2020, in tee amount of a check for $400 and investigated by CCSO Investigator Bo Kollros.
•Tonya Marie Davis, two counts of burglary, auto burglary, attempted burglary, assault, vandalism of up to $1,000 and two counts of criminal trespassing, alleged to have occurred June 21 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Sgt. Dustin Jackson.
•Timothy Sean Flynn, theft of property of up to $1,000 alleged to have occurred on Dec. 10, 2021, and investigated by CPD Lt. Brian Tilly, Det. J.C. Hancock and Ptl Keyton Harthun.
•Albert Keith Griffin, aggravated burglary alleged to have occurred on March 8 and investigated by CCSO Investigator Bo Kollros and lake Tansi Ptl. Gary Cross.
•Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, theft of property of more than $60,000 alleged to have occurred on May 10 and investigated by CPD Lt. Larry Qualls, Det. Tyrel Lorenz and Ptls. Keith Sadula and Ethan Wilson.
•Michael Lee Hopkins, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, alleged to have occurred on March 5 and 6 and investigated by CCSO Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Sgt. Mitchell Ward.
•Jesse Drew Johnson, two counts of burglary, attempted burglary, auto burglary, vandalism of less than $1,000, resisting arrest and two counts of criminal trespassing alleged to have occurred on June 21 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Sgt. Dustin Jackson.
•Donald Dale McDonough, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, alleged to have occurred on June 29 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Kobe Cox and Ben Griffin.
•Joshua Randall Presley, theft of property of up to $1,000 and criminal simulation, alleged to have occurred on Feb. 26 and investigated by CCSO Sgt. Mitchell Ward.
•John William Sharpe, theft of property of more than $1,000, alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021, and investigated by CPD Det. Jon Tollett and Ptl. Andrew King.
•Alex Michael Tirenin, theft of property of more than $10,000, alleged to have occurred on July 28-29, 2021, and investigated by CPD’s Dets. J.C. Hancock and Jon Tollett.
Methamphetamine
•Melissa Ann Baker, possession of meth alleged to have occurred on Dec. 23, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Jacob Moore.
•Nathan Alan Bowman, indicted on a charge of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery alleged to have occurred on July 25, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Perianna Evans, Eli Tollett and Jamie Wyatt.
•Monica Lazara Craig, possession of more than 26 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and criminal impersonation alleged to have occurred April 3, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Dustin Jackson and Eli Tollett.
•Johnathan Kendrick Cravens, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, alleged to have occurred on May 19, 2021, and investigated by CPD Det. Koby Wilson, Sgt. John Karlsven and Ptl. Keyton Harthun.
•Rachael Renee Cravens, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent for sale and delivery, possession of fentanyl, theft of property of more than $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged to have occurred Nov. 4, 2021 and investigated by CCSO Investigator Jason Elmore and Deputies Perianna Evans, Ben Griffin, Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Ron Peck, Mitchell Ward and Tyler Yoder.
•Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of meth, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged to have occurred on Feb. 11 and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jason Elmore and Jon Wirey, Deputy Jonathan Human and CPD Ptl. Josh Mangas.
•Paul Richard Mills, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged to have occurred on Feb. 12, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Joshua Alderman.
•Adam Brian Smith, possession of more than 26 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged to have occurred on July 12, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jason Elmore, Jeff Slayton, David Hamby and Deputies Chuck Hennessee and Tashua Stone. Also, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and evading arrest, alleged on Nov. 26, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Cpl. Lucas Turner and Deputy Kobe Cox.
•Ashton Lanae Smith, possession of meth, possession of fentanyl and possession of fluorofentanyl, alleged to have occurred March 1 and investigated by CPD Lt. Larry Qualls and Ptl. Keith Sadula.
•Sharlene Kay Warner, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged to have occurred on Dec. 2, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jason Elmore, Jon Wirey and Deputy Tyler Yoder.
Possession
•Jason Edward Breeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged to have occurred April 6 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Kobe Cox, Nate Lewis and Tyler Yoder.
•Susan Elizabeth Floster, manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and/or delivery and possession of marijuana, occurring on April 11, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Cpl. Dustin Hensley, Ray Seiber and Tashua Stone.
•Robert Lee Howard, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license, alleged to have occurred on Nov. 4 and investigated by CCSO Investigator Jason Elmore and Deputies Perianna Evans, Ben Griffin, Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Ron Peck, Tyler Yoder and Mitchell Ward.
•William Cody Rector, possession of Alprazolam for sale and/or delivery alleged to have occurred on Oct. 14, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jason Elmore and Jon Wirey, Sgt. James Scott and Deputy Bobby Moore.
•Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin, possession of ANPP, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged to have occurred Oct. 8, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Tristin Partridge and Jamie Wyatt.
Assaults
•Arie Hamilton II, indicted on charges of aggravated assault on a first responder, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest, alleged to have occurred on July 1 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Dustin Jackson Brandon Griffin.
Driving impaired
•Kelvin Wayne Flynn, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash and no proof of insurance, alleged to have occurred on Jan. 17 and investigated by CCSO Sgt. Mitchell Ward.
•Timothy Hayton II, fourth offense driving under the influence, alleged to have occurred on July 24, 2020, and investigated by CPD’s Det. Tyrel Lorenz and Ptl. Keith Sadula.
Miscellaneous
•Melissa Ann Baker, evading arrest alleged to have occurred on July 3 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Levi Gilliam, Jacob Moore and Anthony Thompson.
•Jacob Daniel Simpson, violation of bond conditions alleged to have occurred on April 14 and investigated by CPD Ptl. Samantha Seay.
•Adam Brian Smith, reckless driving alleged to have occurred on July 12, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Sheriff’s Investigator Jon Wirey.
•James Evans Vernon Sr., harassment alleged to have occurred on May 28.
