Friday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m., the outer beam on the bridge on I-40 East over U.S. 70 E near Crab Orchard in Cumberland County was struck and damaged by an over-height load.
The right lane on I-40 East was closed and a TDOT bridge inspection crew was immediately dispatched to inspect the bridge. Both lanes of Hwy. 70 E. were also closed.
As a result of the inspection, it was determined that the damaged outer beam should be removed. TDOT hired a contractor to do the work, which got underway early on Saturday morning and was completed shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday.
During the work to remove the outer beam, U.S. 70 E was closed underneath I-40 E and I-40 E was reduced to one lane. All lanes on both I‑40 E and U.S. 70 E are now restored. Traffic was shifted on I-40 E to allow two lanes to remain open.
There was already a bridge repair project slated for later this year to do some other repairs to the bridge. This additional work will be included in this project. There may be some lane closures on I-40 E and U.S. 70 E that will occur during the repair project.
