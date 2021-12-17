The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that a Thursday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on I-40 within sight of the Peavine Rd. exit has resulted in one fatality. A patrol spokesperson said identity of the victim has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.
The crash occurred near the 322 mile marker and involved both directions of traffic, according to a preliminary report.
Two vehicles traveling east on I-40 and a tractor-trailer rig traveling west were involved. The two traveling east made contact, sending one vehicle through the median and causing it to strike the large truck, according to the release.
The passenger vehicle then spiraled back into the median with the truck coming to a stop in the left lane of west-bound I-40. The driver of the passenger vehicle was dead at the scene.
The other passenger vehicle involved in the crash traveled to the next exit before stopping.
The Cumberland County Fire Department was called to the scene to extricate the victim from the wreckage and traffic was rerouted around the crash site while THP troopers and the THP Critical Incident Response Team investigated the crash.
THP is working with the District Attorney General’s Office and additional information will be published when it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.