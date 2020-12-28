When rain turned to snow with temperatures dropping below freezing Christmas Eve, dozens of reports of vehicles sliding off Cumberland County roads were reported and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was injured during the winter event.
Among the roads reporting icy and hazardous conditions Thursday night was Lantana Rd. at Laurel Creek hill.
There were reports of several vehicles sliding off the roadway or being unable to travel up the steep and curvy hill.
Trooper Bobby Barker was one of several emergency responders to the scene trying to assist stranded motorists when he fell on the icy road, suffering a back and possible neck injury.
It took several responders about 45 minutes to carry Barker up the east side of Laurel Creek to an awaiting ambulance. Barker was taken to Cumberland Medical Center and later transferred to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment of his injuries.
Monday a trooper spokesman said Barker is recovering from his injuries.
