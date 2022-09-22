More is now known about the search of a property in the Lantana community and resulting search of a house and vehicle during a stolen truck and drug trafficking investigation.
Two Cumberland County man are now charged in connection with the theft of a work truck in DeKalb County — one who appeared in Criminal Court just days earlier — and a woman is charged with a drug trafficking offense.
The searches took place at a property and residence located off Lantana Dr. on Sept.12, according to Sheriff’s Investigator Kobe Cox’s report. Arrested were:
• Adam Brian Smith, 41, Lantana Dr., charged with theft of property of more than $60,000 (vehicle), possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Adam Todd, 41, Finley Rd., charged with theft of property of more than $60,000.
• Dorothy Leanne Ray, 34, Coppett Rd., charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cox wrote in his reports that Cumberland County investigators were notified a stolen 2012 Dodge 5500 service truck — reportedly containing $50,000 in tools — had been stolen from a logging company work site in DeKalb County.
The truck reportedly contained miscellaneous logging tools, a welder, air compressor and fuel tank. Value of the truck was placed at $40,000.
Local investigators located the truck parked behind a residence on Lantana Dr. and several investigators and deputies staked out the location on Sept. 13 while the theft report was confirmed and a search warrant obtained.
As that process was being carried out, deputies watching the property observed someone attempting to hide the truck by placing branches on it.
The search warrant was then delivered to the residence and a safety sweep was conducted. During that check for persons present in the residence, it is alleged that drug paraphernalia was spotted in plain view, including a meth pipe and digital scales.
Smith and Todd were questioned about the truck and investigators received conflicting statements from the pair. A second search warrant for the property was obtained and executed.
In the residence and a vehicle parked outside, deputies seized just under 27 grams of a substance they identified as meth, a quantity of marijuana and $1,000 in cash.
All three were booked at the Justice Center. Smith was placed under $183,000 bond; Todd was placed under $100,000 bond; and Ray was placed under $53,000 bond. All will make appearances in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
On Sept 9, Smith appeared in Cumberland County Criminal Court on two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving
Those unrelated charges were continued to Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.