Warren John Nostrom, 75, is scheduled to go on trial for the shooting deaths of his estranged wife and her friend that occurred in September of 2018. Nostrom is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
The trial date of April 14 was announced in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week by Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch and defense attorney Howard Upchurch. Hatch said the trial is expected to last two to three days.
A date for hearing last-minute motions was set for March 20.
Nostrom is accused of shooting Joy J. Nostrom, 58, and Mark Gunter, 54, of North Carolina, at the Cumberland County school bus maintenance garage located off Genesis Rd.
In other homicide cases, the following action was taken:
•Doneal Marie Clark, 35, charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a prohibited weapon and theft of property of up to $1,000, (co-defendant is husband), Kirk Douglas Clark, continued to May 12. The charges stem from the shooting death of Linda Lou Damewood, 74, Cherokee Trail, Lake Tansi, on Jan. 19, 2019, and wounding of two others.
•Kirk Douglas Clark, 35, charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a prohibited weapon and theft of property of up to $1,000, (co-defendant is his wife, Doneal Marie Clark), continued to May 12. The charges stem from the shooting death of Linda Lou Damewood, 74, Cherokee Trail, Lake Tansi, on Jan. 19, 2019, and wounding of two others.
•John Patrick Fields, 48, two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. The case was also continued to May 12. The charges stem from a March 2019 shooting at a Vandever Rd. residence during which Makayla Laray Manning was killed and wounding of two others, and the March 2019 beating death of Lowell Chip Simmons.
•Billy Joe Wannyn, charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated in the January 2018 death of Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel near Pleasant Hill. Buechel had been stabbed to death.
In December, the Public Defender’s Office withdrew from the case, citing a conflict of interest because that office had previously represented a new witness in the case.
Cumberland County Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray appointed Jeff Vires to represent Wannyn and the case was continued to March 23. A three-day trial is anticipated in this case.
•Jamie Dwayne Richards is facing vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness and driving under the influence. The charge stems from a December 2018 crash that claimed the life of Bessie L. Huxoll, 85, of the Crossville area. Richards’ case was continued to April 13.
