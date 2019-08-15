The man charged with killing a west Cumberland County businessman who referred to himself as “Goldfinger” will go on trial in December, barring a last-second plea agreement.
Billy Joe Wannyn, 49, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, alternate theory of felony murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Albin Von Salvatore Buechel, 71, near Pleasant Hill.
Buechel ran businesses from his home, including a gold-buying business, from which he took the nickname he used online.
On Jan. 20, 2018, family members asked the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to Buechel’s home on Arthur Seagraves Rd. off Hwy. 70 W. because he had not been heard from and was not answering his phone.
Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered Buechel’s body inside his two-story home. He had been stabbed.
Wannyn is represented by Lara Dykes of the Public Defender’s Office. A Sept. 13 motion hearing has been set.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Trials set
•Bobby Gene King, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, set for trial Aug. 21
•David Howard Proffitt, domestic assault, trial set for Oct. 8. Retaliation for past actions and aggravated making non-emergency 911 calls, continued to Oct. 1 for motion hearing and tracking.
•Michael Emery Davis, aggravated assault and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,000, trial date set for Nov. 6.
Arraignment
•Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Sept. 11.
•Orry Joseph Savage, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Sept. 11.
•Kasi Ann Shell, felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 6.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, domestic assault and resisting arrest (superseding indictment), continued to Sept. 11.
Deadline docket
•Brandon Luke Baron, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Sept. 11.
•Victoria Dawn Becker, felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of meth, continued to Sept. 6 for hearing.
•Franklin Dee Copeland Jr., auto burglary, aggravated stalking, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Sept. 11.
•Paula Leigh Cornell, two felony possession of methamphetamine cases and one simple possession of meth, Recovery Court application pending space and continued to Sept. 11 for tracking.
•Carol Annette Crabtree, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 11.
•Joseph Eugene Flury, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Sept. 6.
•Michael Howard Harvel, assault, sexual battery and official misconduct, continued to Nov. 4 for tracking.
•Conan Alexander McCormick, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and theft of property of $2,5000t o $10,000, continued to Sept. 11.
•Brian Keith Medley, domestic assault and sexual battery, bond remains at $14,000 and continued to Sept. 11.
•Brandy Lynn Peebles, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Brandon Dylan Poelakker, felony possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Poelakker and motion to revoked bond hearing continued to Sept. 11.
•Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Erin Elizabeth Reed, felony possession of marijuana, continued to Sept. 11.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Sept. 11.
•Jim Edward Tanner, aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, vandalism of up to $1,000 and driving on a suspended license, bond set at $50,000 and continued to Sept. 11.
•Lastis Emerson Walker, sixth offense driving under the influence, continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Richard Dale Willman, home improvement fraud, continued to Sept. 11.
•Joshua Lee Wilson, aggravated assault, domestic assault and second offense domestic assault, continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
Motions/hearings
•Billie Christine Hayes, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Sept. 13.
•Angela Marie Peck, multiple probation violations, continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Larry Glenn Reed, introducing contraband into a penal institution, bond set at $50,000 following hearing and continued to Sept. 13.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 11.
•Nea Louise Skiles, reckless endangerment, simple possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence, continued to the Sept. 6 discussion docket and Sept. 11 deadline docket.
•Demario Leshun Sumlar, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Timothy Steven Woodcock, pleaded guilty to probation violations and as a condition of his probation violation, is to complete long-term in-house drug recovery program.
Report with attorney
•Michelle Lee Burgess, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, to return to court with an attorney on Sept. 11.
•Maxwell Alexander Herget, filing a false report to officers, continued to Nov. 4 at which time Herget is to return to court with an attorney.
•Jonathan Lee Miller, violation of the sex offender registry, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Miller with $200 fee assessed and motion to revoke bond continued to Sept. 11.
•Joshua Matthew Norton, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Sept. 11.
•Jennifer LeeAnn Simoneau, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
Boundover
•Steven Cody Derossett, Dawn Renee Hall, continued to Sept. 13; Donnie Cordell McIntire, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and bond doubled; Joshua Matthew Norton; Larry Glenn Reed; Kasi Ann Shell, two cases; Jim Edward Tanner; and Quantavious Lamonte Williams, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.