The man accused of entering a residence in September 2020 and shooting to death Billy Ray Jones, 63, of Christian Rd., has a trial date set for Nov. 2.
Thomas Mack Arnold, 39, is charged in a single count indictment with first-degree murder. Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie also set Aug. 4 for motions to be heard.
Arnold is accused of arriving at the Jones residence, shooting Jones once in the chest, and then fleeing the area. He was eventually arrested in Georgia traveling south on I-75. Arnold has family members living in Florida.
There were several persons at the Jones residence — inside the house and outside — and authorities have numerous statements about what happened. Some statements are conflicting.
Arnold has maintained the shooting was in self-defense.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Deadline docket
•Jessica Leigh Adkins, two counts of possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, possession of a Schedule IV drug for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Patrick Deshaun Angel, two counts of domestic assault, continued to Aug. 4.
•Bryan Jeffery Arnett, possession of a Schedule I drug for sale and/or delivery and possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, continued to July 16.
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 8.
•Erica Danielle Bebley, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of a handgun by a felon, reportedly in federal custody with case continued to Aug. 4.
•Patrick Douglas Breeding, violation of an order of protection, continued to Aug. 4.
•David Wayne Chennault, aggravated assault, continued to July 16.
•Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, per se, continued to Aug. 4.
•Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, first-degree murder, continued to Aug. 6.
•Kelly Renee Debord, aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault, auto burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Aug. 4.
•Vickie Darlene Eldridge, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and/or delivery, possession of a Schedule IV drug for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 16.
•Gary Paul Graham, burglary and assault, continued to Aug. 4.
•George Edward Hardin, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon by a felon and tampering with a tracking device, continued to Aug. 4.
•Michael Howard Harvel, official misconduct, assault and sexual battery, continued to July 16 for tracking.
•Roseanne Claire Hennessy, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to June 11.
•Charles Henry Higginbotham, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Aug. 4.
•Michael Lee Hopkins, resisting a stop, arrest or search and evading arrest, continued to Aug. 4.
•Dylan Caleb Howard, domestic assault, continued to June 11.
•Sherry Louise King, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, continued to June 28.
•Gary Timothy Lawler, community supervision violation, continued to July 16.
•Jessica Lynn Layman, burglary, continued to Aug. 4.
•Paul Francis Matthews, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to June 11.
•Jonathan William McDonald, driving under the influence and two counts of simple possession, continued to July 16.
•Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor/rape of a child and probation violation, continued to June 23.
•Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, continued to July 16.
•Joseph Oren Miller, identity theft, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing with case continued to July 16.
•Paul Richard Mills, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, continued to July 16.
•Arless John Morgan, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 16.
•Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, continued to July 16.
•Robert Allen Northcutt, aggravated assault, continued to July 16.
•David Lee Queener, resisting a stop, arrest or search, evading arrest and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 11.
•Thomas Leon Reagan, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Aug. 4.
•Karly Mackezie Reph, vehicular homicide, set for trial Oct. 12.
•Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Sept. 8.
•Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Aug. 4.
•Christy Diane Sherrill, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, possession of drug paraphernalia and falsifying a drug test, continued to Sept. 8.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, resisting a stop, arrest or search, domestic assault and reckless driving, continued to Aug. 4.
•Bobby Allen Smith Jr., possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, set for trial July 15.
•Edward Phillip Sprout, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, simple possession of meth, four counts of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license, continued to June 11.
•Travis John Stowers, tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and/or delivery, possession of a Schedule IV drug for sale and/or delivery, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Michael S. Tomes, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, and evading arrest, continued to Aug. 4.
•Jeffery David Varney, driving under the influence, per se, continued to July 16.
•Jennifer LeAnn Watson, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, continued to June 28.
•James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, motion hearing set for Sept. 14 at which time trial date will be set.
•Jonathan James Holt, two counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, continued to June 23.
•Joshua Lenon Simmons, aggravated assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, motion for modification denied and continued to June 23.
•Joel Ryan Smith, possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to June 11.
•Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to June 23.
•Stephen Jacob Willis, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, continued to Aug. 4.
Arraignment
•Mark Christopher Brown, second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Brown and continued to Sept. 8.
•Ethan Christopher Daniels, superseding indictment charging theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Jun 11.
•Thomas Edward Metcalf, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon, continued to Aug. 4
•Gerald Wayne Minotto, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of a Schedule I drug for sale and/or delivery, continued to July 16.
Return with attorney
•Denver Grey Houston, domestic assault and violation of an order of protection, continued to June 23.
•Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to June 22 at 1 p.m. to return with an attorney.
•Kathy Ann Soriano, introducing contraband into a penal institution and theft of property of up to $1,000, Ivy Garner-Mayberry appointed to represent Soriano and continued to Sept. 8.
Motion/hearing
•Raymond Brandon Norris, two counts of forgery of up to $1,000, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Norris and continued to June 11.
•Ryan Michael Whitlow, hearing to terminate diversion in simple possession of an analog drug set for June 23.
Probation violation
•Michael Paul Kerley, probation period expired and restitution still owed converted to civil issue.
Commented
