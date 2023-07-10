A man who police accused of driving while intoxicated with children in the vehicle was scheduled to go on trial this week but the trial was avoided when the defendant entered guilty pleas.
Timothy Wayne Martin, 43, was scheduled to go on trial on July 12. Instead, he pleaded guilty to two counts of a three-count indictment. He pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
Martin was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, served the balance of a 48 hour sentence, was fined $350, is to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup, participate in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving impact panel and attend alcohol and safety school.
Court costs were waived.
The charges stem from a CCSO traffic stop by Deputy Jacob Moore who found unrestrained children in the vehicle and Martin driving under the influence on July 29, 2021.
A violation of the implied consent law charge was dropped.
