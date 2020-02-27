The Crossville Tree Board will be hosting the 2020 Arbor Day Celebration for Crossville on Friday, March 6, beginning at 9 a.m. This will be held at Turner Field parking lot in Centennial Park. City Mayor James Mayberry (or designee) will read a proclamation announcing Crossville’s Tree City USA designation, the 20th year the city has earned that designation.
Crossville Tree Board members will be on hand to give out approximately 4100 trees along with tree-planting tips. Cumberland County Master Gardeners, Wyndham Resort and others will also be present to assist Tree Board members in the distribution of trees and information. The trees are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and are usually gone by 10-10:30 a.m. Species differ each year. This year the Tree Board has 11 different species to disperse.
- • Elderberry
- • Dogwood, flowering
- • Hickory, Shagbark
- • Indigobush
- • Oak, Northern Red
- • Pawpaw
- • Pecan, Native Sweet
- • Persimmon
- • Pine, Shortleaf
- • Pine, White
- • Red Mulberry
For home and business owners, site selection is important for tree planting depending on the different species. Do not plant tall growing trees under utility lines, or bushy trees too close to a house/building. Trees add value and beauty to a home’s landscape and provide shade in the summer, which helps to lower air-conditioning bills. Several species provide food for wildlife, bloom in the spring and show great color in the fall.
So mark your calendars (Friday, March 6,at 9 a.m.), set your alarms, and join the Tree Board in celebrating Arbor Day in Crossville at Centennial Park.
