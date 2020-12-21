Members of the Cumberland County Board of Education questioned a service agreement with Trane for service of the school system’s HVAC control systems.
“Is this saving us any money?” asked Jim Inman, 1st District representative. “The whole purpose of this project is to save on our utility bills. Are we getting that much back in savings?”
The agreement with Trane grew out of the 2010 energy savings project of the school system. The $4.9 million project updated lighting in most schools, replaced plumbing fixtures and automated air conditioning controls. It also included window replacements at Homestead Elementary and Pine View Elementary and the replacement of the heating system at Cumberland County High School.
Funding came from loans to be paid back over 12 years. Those loans are scheduled to be retired in 2021.
As part of the project, Trane guaranteed energy savings with a contract for energy verification and tracking. If their improvements didn’t provide the savings in the contract, the company would pay the school system the difference.
Initial savings were about $94,000. The company did make a $31,062 payment in 2015.
In 2017, the school system sought to exit the measurement and verification portion of the contract, at that time about a $60,000 expense. Instead, it elected an annual service agreement for the specialized energy control equipment installed throughout the school system.
“We determined that was not a beneficial service for us,” said Kacee Harris, school system chief financial officer. “We keep this because it is cheaper to do this contract than a by-hour rate with them.”
Maintenance Supervisor Mary Kington said her department was making use of the service visits and allotted service hours each year.
The agreement calls for a fee of $17,922.02 for the year.
All schools use the Trane Tracer Building Automation System, a proprietary system that includes hardware and software. The agreement includes service to identify and repair programming errors, failed points and points in alarm. Software optimization and twice-yearly on-site reviews are also included.
“It’s a proactive service agreement,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell told the board.
The agreement provides 145 hours of service, including 52 hours for repairs, programming and training. Any service or repairs required beyond the scope of the contract is billed at a rate of $120 an hour.
The cost is included in the budget approved by the board last summer.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, moved to approve the agreement, supported by Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative.
While the agreement is dated October 2020-September 2021, Harris said the system is operating on a continuing service agreement at this time.
During discussion, Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, asked if there was a report on what the technicians did the year before.
Harris said the technicians work directly with the two HVAC technicians employed by the school system.
“If this board chooses to approve this, we should have a presentation at the end of the contract cycle on what their recommendations were and what we got for our money,” Safdie said.
Brock agreed to amend his motion to approve the agreement pending a presentation by Trane regarding the benefits.
“We absolutely should be talking to maintenance. If we have two experts working for the school system, are they being helped and is this money well spent?” Brock said.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, cautioned the board.
“If something happens, that puts us in a very vulnerable position, does it not?” she said.
Harris noted the school system is still paying for the equipment.
“So the maintenance piece and the support piece is important,” she said.
Kington recommended presenting a report and having Trane present to the board on their service.
“Then you as a group decide if this is something you want to continue with,” she said.
Brock and Parris changed their motion to postpone action on the agreement pending a report from the maintenance department.
