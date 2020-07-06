Crossville Police conducting a traffic stop ended up with more than a speeding ticket when they recovered illegal drugs, scales and cash from a passenger in the car, according to an arrest report.
Tawnee Lee Cantrall, 29, 245 Genesis Rd., Apt. 202, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of marijuana for sale and/or delivery. She was also served a probation violation warrant.
Lt. Dustin Lester was on patrol when he observed a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire in the area of Camelot subdivision being driven at a high rate of speed. He caught up with the vehicle at a Windermere Dr. address and found a male driving the car with the suspect in the passenger seat.
Detecting a strong smell of marijuana, additional officers arrived on the scene and during the course of the investigation, a digital scale, $1,000 in cash and the drugs were seized.
MPtl. Chrystal Massey wrote in her report that a total of 3.7 grams of meth and two grams of marijuana were seized at the scene and/or at the Justice Center during an intake search.
Additional investigation revealed that “multiple times a day,” drug sales were arranged on Facebook messenger.
Forfeiture proceedings were started for the property seized and bond on the drug charges was set at $20,000. Cantrell will have to appear before a judge to have a bond set on the probation violation warrant.
She will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
