A man seriously injured in a rollover crash Sunday night is now facing felony drug charges, according to a Cumberland County deputy’s arrest report.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Aug. 11 on Dunbar Rd. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash. The trooper on the scene called for assistance from a deputy when illegal items were found at the scene, according to Deputy Thomas Henderson’s report.
Injured in the crash and now facing felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule III drug is Michael Shawn Walker, 32, 2041 Taylor’s Chapel Rd.
Henderson wrote that when he arrived on the scene, he saw a man lying in the roadway being treated by Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services personnel. Nearby was a vehicle that had rolled over multiple times, ejecting items inside the vehicle.
Near the car, deputies found two zipper pouches that held two plastic bags and 3.8 grams of a substance they identified as meth.
Also recovered were three Schedule III pills for which Walker did not have a prescription, digital scales, two syringes and $1,069 in cash.
Walker was taken to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and Henderson went to the Justice Center to obtain warrants. It is not clear if the warrants have been served on Walker. When formally charged, Walker will appear in General Sessions Court.
