The I-40 westbound and eastbound bridges at MM 326.5 in Cumberland County will be reduced to one lane during daytime hours from Monday, April 20 through Thursday April 23, 2020. The contractor will be milling and paving at the bridge ends of the recently-repaired bridges on I-40 over Daddys Creek and Main Street. Temporary closure of the westbound rest area will be required while working on the westbound bridge.
The plan is to work on the westbound lanes Monday and Tuesday. Then work on the eastbound lanes Wednesday and Thursday. If weather delays any of this work, it will be postponed to a later date.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and expect delays while traveling through the work zone. Motorists may want to consider using U.S. 70 (SR-1) as an alternate route between Exit 322 (SR-101/Peavine Road) and Exit 329 (Crab Orchard).
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control during the work.
