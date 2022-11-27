The Sgt. Morgan W. Strader Detachment 1457 Marine Corps League in Crossville is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign.
Collection boxes can be found in area businesses through Dec. 10. The public is encouraged to purchase and place new, unwrapped toys and books in collection boxes.
“A new, unwrapped toy will bring a brighter Christmas to a child in need,” said John Jones, Crossville coordinator. Collection boxes are available at:
Crossville area
• Check Into Cash, 51 Genesis Square
• Christy’s Pub Grub, 69 S. Main St.
• Country Kitchen, 330 N. Main St.
• Crossville Fire Department, 141 Henry St.
• Crossville Police Department, 115 Henry St.
• Crossville Post Office, 240 Old Jamestown Hwy.
• Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St.
• Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, 42 Southbend Dr.
• Cumberland County Fire Department, 1391 Industrial Blvd.
• Cumberland County Military Memorial Museum, 20 S. Main St.
• Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 90 Justice Center Dr.
• Dairy Queen, 1897 Genesis Rd.
• Dana Corp., 900 Industrial Blvd.
• East Tennessee Dodge, 2774 N. Main St.
• East Tennessee Ford, 2712 N. Main St.
• Elks Lodge 2751, 1145 Genesis Rd.
• The Feed Store, 928 Hwy. 70 E.
• First National Bank, 1386 N. Main St.
• Mayberry’s Complete Home Furnishings, 139 S. Main St.
• Middle Tennessee Natural Gas, 348 Old Jamestown Hwy.
• Paragon Tattoo Studio, 75 S. Main St.
• Plateau Lanes, 864 Hwy. 70 E.
• Rural King, 190 Cumberland Square
• Speedway, 1398 West Ave.
• Tractor Supply Co., 135 Highland Square
• Volunteer Energy Cooperative, 235 O’Brien Dr.
Fairfield Glade area
• The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
• Century 21 Fountain Realty, 3867 Peavine Rd.
• Chestnut Hill Winery, Peavine Rd. at Interstate 40
• Crye Leike Brown Realty, 3512 Peavine Rd.
• Fairfield Glade Police Department, 5160 Peavine Rd.
• First National Bank, 5011 Peavine Rd.
• Glade Realty, 7012 Peavine Rd.
• Mayberry’s Interiors, 3942 Peavine Rd.
• Mountaineer Realty, 4188 Peavine Rd.
• Nikki the Barber, 1771 Peavine Rd.
• Venture Real Estate Services, 801 Peavine Rd., Suite 201
• Weichert Realtors — The Webb Agency, 3602 Peavine Rd.
Lake Tansi area
• Thunderbird Recreation Center, 5050 Shoshone Loop
Supporters may also make financial donations to the campaign by mailing checks payable to Toys For Tots to Jones at 10 Inwood Dr., Crossville, TN 38558-2841.
Contact Jones at 302-588-3923 or hmm164.jj@gmail.com to help or contribute to the Cumberland County campaign, and visit www.toysfortots.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.