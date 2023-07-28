Nancy L. Mitchell
James Dignan, Veteran Service Officer for Cumberland County, spoke to a group of veterans and their families during a recent Town Hall meeting sponsored by the Association of Vietnam Veterans of America with the assistance of the Vietnam Veterans of America (Chapters 1015).
The Cumberland Fellowship Grow Center provided space for the event which was attended by over 100 veterans and their families.
Dignan explained a variety of benefits available to veterans and how to apply for them. While many benefits are well-known, such as compensation for symptoms resulting from exposure to toxic water at Camp LeJeune, other lesser-known benefits such as “Aid and Attendance” for assistance to caregivers of veterans was discussed.
Due to the number in attendance, Dignan did not have time to answer all the questions. Another Town Hall meeting is being considered for a future date.
Also speaking was Christie Hale of the law firm Hale and Hale. Hale discussed things to consider regarding wills that were prepared in other states.
Keegan McWethy ended the session. He filled in for his father, Pastor Brian McWethy, who was unavailable to speak. Keegan told of his struggles and how he and his wife found faith in God during their young child’s illness.
