Visitors to Cumberland County spent $132.1 million in 2019, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
That’s up from $127 million in 2018 and follows a record-breaking year for tourism across the state. Tourists spend $23.27 billion in Tennessee and generated $1.92 billion in state and local tax revenues.
“This creates substantial tax revenue that reduces the potential burden on our citizens,” said Ethan Hadley, president and CEO of the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce. “Were it not for this tourist spending, it is estimated that each household would pay $516.93 in additional taxes. So, next time you meet someone who is visiting, smile and welcome them, then encourage them to come back and tell their friends and family!”
Cumberland County ranked 19th in the state for tourist spending. On an average day, tourism generated $361,913.37 in spending in the county.
Each household in the county pays $214.82 less in local and county taxes thanks to taxes generated by tourism, and $302.11 less in state taxes.
Tennessee tourism was on track to match those numbers during the first part of 2020, Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon. Then, the COVID-19 health crisis hit.
Now, the U.S. Travel Association projects Tennessee travel businesses could see a 35% to 45% decline this year.
“I've seen colleagues and friends lose their jobs, businesses and attractions closed and hotels sit empty,” Ezell said. “But now, with our businesses taking the Tennessee Pledge, our restaurants and attractions are ready to safety welcome travelers.”
Tourism remains one of the state’s primary industries. Last year, it produced more jobs than any other industry, Ezell said.
Local tourist destination the Cumberland County Playhouse has been one of the few performing arts venues to reopen amid the pandemic. Staff there have instituted numerous precautions to ensure safety for everyone visiting the local professional theater, such as limiting attendance at shows to accommodate social distancing and enhanced cleaning of the facility. They use paperless tickets, and patrons are also asked to wear masks.
Still, the theater has had to make significant changes to their season. This week, CCP announced it would move several fall and winter productions from 2020 to the 2021 season, including “Little House on the Prairie,” “Scrooge,” “Plaid Tidings” and “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
“These decisions were necessary to keep the Playhouse alive during this unprecedented time,” Bryce McDonald, producing director, said in a press release. “Shows with large casts, children and an orchestra simply aren’t practical now due to social distancing guidelines.”
“Elvis Has Left the Building!” will extend its run at the Playhouse through Oct. 29. This show marked the reopening of the Playhouse Mainstage.
“Smoke on the Mountain” has also been extended through Oct. 4 in the Outdoor Theater.
“Alabama Story” will run in the Adventure Theater Oct. 9-Nov. 12. Only 80 tickets are available for each performance of this groundbreaking place.
Donations or ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 931-484-5000 or visit www.ccplayhouse.com.
The state is offering some help to communities looking to bring guests to their towns. The state offers tips for safe travel amid the pandemic, with easy-to-find information on CDC guidance, information from the Tennessee Department of Health and links to Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 website. It also offers travel ideas, virtual experiences and travel updates.
“I want to continue to encourage travelers to safely explore, support local businesses, create those family memories on road trips and discover the outdoor scenic beauty where social distancing is easy,” Ezell said.
The state has made grants available for marketing organization in all Tennessee counties, he added.
