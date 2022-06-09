When Ben Tollett repeated the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony Thursday, he looks to continue the 80 years of public service to the Cumberland County court system in the tradition of his grandmother and great-grandfather.
“This is something I have looked forward to all my life, something I have worked to prepare myself,” Tollett told family and friends who gathered to celebrate the occasion.
Chancellor Ron Thurman, who appointed Tollett to the vacancy created by the retirement of Sue Tollett who has served as Clerk and Master for around 38 years, kept his comments simple and more direct.
“You need to get one of those bracelets … WWSD …what would Sue do,” Thurman said. “If you follow her advice you will be alright.”
Tollett had a lot of experience on which to fall back. His great-grandfather, Charles Phipps, began working for Cumberland County in an office then titled, “Records Clerk.” He later ran for Clerk of Courts and served one term before being appointed Clerk and Master, a post he held until he retired in 1984.
Phipps’ daughter, Sue Tollett, was appointed by Chancellor Vernon Neal to the post and held that office until June 1 when at the end of the day her retirement became effective.
Family and friends gathered in one of the courtrooms in the Justice Center for the swearing-in ceremony and a few words from the chancellor and the new clerk and master. Many recorded the event with cell phones and cameras.
Clerk and Master is an appointed position and the appointee serves at the pleasure of the presiding chancellor and is appointed to six-year terms of office.
The Clerk and Master and his office is charged with keeping dockets, filing and entering documents, pleadings, papers and exhibits, invest funds, attend hearings, legal custodian of court records, administer oaths, issue summons, writs, executions, subpoenas, prepare court records, and collect revenue.
On occasion, the Clerk and Master holds hearings.
“Thank goodness that did not happen much,” Sue Tollett said in explaining duties of the office. When the Clerk and Master holds hearings, what is said is recorded and a written report is sent to the chancellor for review and an official decision.
Certain lawsuits are also filed in the office but after lengthy negotiations, the opposing sides generally reach out-of-court settlements that is filed in the office.
Many services are similar to those provided by the Court Clerk’s Office and General Sessions Court office which results in all three working closely with each other.
Thurman said the office is in good hands with the appointment of Ben Tollett. After all, help is just a phone call away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.